Kravis Center Announces Cancellation Of 'The Presidents Own' U.S. Marine Band

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing the cancellation of the previously scheduled October 13 performance of "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band.

The Marine Band has cancelled the entirety of their concert tour, scheduled for October 1-31, 2021. The Kravis Center is hoping to reschedule the performance in October 2022.

To stay up to date on all upcoming Kravis Center performances, visit the Center's official website www.kravis.org.