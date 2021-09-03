Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kravis Center Announces Cancellation Of 'The Presidents Own' U.S. Marine Band

pixeltracker

The Marine Band has cancelled the entirety of their concert tour, scheduled for October 1-31, 2021.

Sep. 3, 2021  

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing the cancellation of the previously scheduled October 13 performance of "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band.

The Marine Band has cancelled the entirety of their concert tour, scheduled for October 1-31, 2021. The Kravis Center is hoping to reschedule the performance in October 2022.

To stay up to date on all upcoming Kravis Center performances, visit the Center's official website www.kravis.org.


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared Announces Principal Casting For DESIGNING WOMEN
  • Young Players Presents Disney's THE JUNGLE BOOK
  • Tickets On Sale This Wednesday For Celebrity Attractions' 2021-2022 Broadway Season
  • Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces 2021/22 Season