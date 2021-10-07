KRAVIS CENTER To Launch 2021-2022 Season With Seven Concerts & Shows In October-November

Live is Back!-that's the theme of the 2021-2022 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, which launches with seven audience-pleasing shows in October and November. Tickets are now available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

OCTOBER

October 30 at 8 pm (Saturday)

The Price Is Right Live

The Price is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show... from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15



NOVEMBER

November 6 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Caminalo Tour

With six Grammy Awards, four multi-platinum albums, 13 platinum and 13 gold albums, Gilberto Santa Rosa is one of the most enduring salsa singers of his time. His continuing popularity has ensured that salsa music, especially the unique improvisational style known as "soneo" that he champions, has remained relevant well into the 21st century. Experience his gift in this exceptional performance.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39



November 10 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

Trifecta of Folk Greats:

The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters

An incredible evening of music is in store as three legendary folk groups take the stage. Grammy Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient, The Kingston Trio has charmed audiences around the world performing their timeless classics including Where Have All the Flowers Gone? for six decades. The Brothers Four are known for their many hits including Yellow Bird. And The Limeliters, known for their multiple chart toppers including, A Way Faring Stranger, have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their musical talent and zany sense of humor.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25



November 11 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Revered for their soulful anthems, bittersweet ballads and unique sound that celebrates blues, jazz and rock, this Jacksonville-based band is one of the premier bands performing live today. Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps tradition while also extending the edges of American music with a genre defying collection that is all their own.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $44



November 12-13 (Friday and Saturday)

+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 2 pm

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

Celebrating 100 Years of Piazzolla

Feel the exhilaration of the music that revolutionized tango as these five virtuoso soloists magnificently interpret the vast repertoire of legendary composer Astor Piazzolla. Capturing the true aesthetic of Piazzolla's sound, Quinteto Astor Piazzolla brings their passion and artistry to the stage for this special performance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39



November 16-21 (Tuesday through Sunday)



+ Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday and Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

COME FROM AWAY

(Kravis On Broadway)

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America. This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $33

Kravis On Broadway sponsored by Michael and Colleen Bracci



November 26-28 (Friday through Sunday)



+ Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the holiday season with a reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Sponsored by Wilmington Trust

With support from WPEC CBS 12



How to Purchase Tickets for These Shows:

Tickets are now available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

