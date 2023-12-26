Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Jazz Artist Stephanie Nakasian To Hold Master Class In Boca Raton

Learn about rhythm, swing feel, and jazz stylings. All skill levels welcome.

Dec. 26, 2023

Jazz Artist Stephanie Nakasian To Hold Master Class In Boca Raton

The South FLOrida Cabaret Singers' Community is proud to present our first "Cabaret-Jazz" Master Class for 2024! On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the sensational Stephanie Nakasian will be sharing her expertise about rhythm, swing feel, phrasing and being spontaneous. Singers, have you always wanted to sing at a jazz jam but felt intimidated? Do you love singing in the cabaret style, but would like to dip your toe into jazz stylings? Or perhaps you are compelled to hone the jazz and vocal skills you already have? This is the class for YOU! ALL SKILL LEVELS are invited! Auditors, are you intrigued by the "behind the scenes" process? You are welcome to join us for an energetic evening of entertainment. Our music director for the evening is the brilliant international performer, recording artist and educator, "Dr. G" Gianni Bianchini. https://www.giannibianchini.com/

Stephanie Nakasian will be teaching us about "Gettin' Jazzy"! She is the real-deal, as anyone who has heard her sit in with the Susan Merritt trio right in West Palm Beach can attest, or recently at Chelsea Table & Stage in NYC. Here's a sample of her performing recently at a jazz festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLE39vdmG34&t=382s

By the way, Stephanie will be the featured vocalist performing at the Ann Norton Sculpture Garden in West Palm Beach on January 14th at the 5th Annual Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens with Paul Shewchuk & his Swing All Stars.

Stephanie is also a long-time, enthusiastic educator who continues to teach jazz as well as voice lessons, in person and online, and has published many acclaimed books on the art forms of jazz and voice. You might be surprised how important lyric interpretation is in her jazz work, much like it is in cabaret performances! Stephanie's most famous student is her own daughter, the extraordinary Veronica Swift! For more on Stephanie Nakasian visit https://www.stephanienakasian.com/

This class will be held in Century Village Boca Raton, from 7 to 10 p.m. on 1/10/24. Fees are $100 for singer participants, and $20 for auditor observers. Advanced sign up with Meri Ziev zievfl@gmail.com is required to gain entry into the community and the clubhouse. PARTICIPANTS & SEATING ARE LIMITED - Sign up today!

Recommended For You