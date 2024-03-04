Italy's Opus Ballet Joins Dance NOW! Miami March 17 At Miami Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The advent of spring can mean just one thing – the return of Compagnia Opus Ballet, direct from Florence, Italy, for a new performance with Florida's own Dance NOW! Miami. On Sunday, March 17, at 3 pm, the two ensembles will share the stage of the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores. The afternoon will include a new, joint version of Gli Altri/The Others, and other works from each group.

This presentation of Gli Altri/The Others is the culmination of an international cultural partnership. Dance NOW! Miami traveled to Florence last July to work with Compagnia Opus Ballet, developing an expanded piece incorporating a blended cast and new sections never-before seen in Miami. Gli Altri/The Others, which had its original world premiere last May, was originally choreographed by Dance NOW! Artistic Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, and marries filmmaker Federico Fellini's cinematic imagery with confessional storytelling to create unique symbolism. The work is a social commentary on the identities of marginalized people.

“This Italian-centric work was the perfect vehicle for a collaboration with Opus Ballet, and we are excited to share the stage with them again in Miami,” said Salterini. It includes sets and lighting from Bruce F. Brown, costumes by Haydee and Maria Morales, and original music by Davidson Jaconello.

The program will include an excerpt from The White Room, a new-to-Miami work from Opus Ballet, with choreography by Adriano Bolognino and music by Max Richter, Joep Beving and The National. This contemporary piece features nine performers in an abstract white space inspired by the painting, The Return From the Woods, by Giovanni Segantini. PLEASE NOT THIS CHANGE TO PROGRAM: The afternoon will also feature an encore of Dance NOW! Miami's Sogni, the things my dreams are made of, a surreal journey into the mind of choreographer Diego Salterini

Tickets

Tickets are $45 general admission, and $25 for Miami Shores residents and $15 for students, with valid IDs. Advance tickets and full information are available at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/programtwo. The Miami Theater Center is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent on-street parking. It is located at 9806 NE 2nd Avenue in Miami Shores, FL. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.

Other Dance NOW! Miami 2023/24 season events include: March 24, Palm Sunday in the Garden with the South Beach Chamber Ensemble, Miami Beach Botanical Garden; May 17 & 18, Program III: “Pop” and Other Works, 5/17 Broward Center & 5/18 Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; and June 10-14, World Dance Summer Intensive, Little Haiti Cultural Complex.