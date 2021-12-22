Island City Stage Presents A BEHIND THE RED CURTAIN Free Public Forum On January 11

Racism, homophobia and self-hatred seethe through Island City Stage's world premiere of Andrew Kramer's political mystery thriller, Armature, debuting on January 27. Prior to its opening, the award-winning theatre company invites the community to take part in its second Behind the Red Curtain free public forum entitled "Bias and Racism in Our Culture - How do we evolve?" at its theatre.

Guest panelists will include

Anthony Abbate, Chair, Racial Equity Council of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce

Patricia Zeiler, Executive Director, History Fort Lauderdale

Walter Honaman, Supervising Attorney, Children's Advocacy Program, Legal Aid Service of Broward County

Dwayne Rayner, Executive Director, Partners in Racial Justice

Karen Stephens, Award-winning actress

This forum is supported by the Racial Equality Council of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Armature runs from January 27 - February 27, 2022. Directed by Michael Leeds and Andy Rogow, Armature is a searing story of love, lust and betrayal. A "burning" is the undercurrent of this gripping drama of which the Armature Bar is at the epicenter. The play connects the stories of two sexy, troubled gay men and a Black family whose matriarch is running for political office.

Armature features an ensemble cast including Karen Stephens as Blythe, Matthew Salas as Evan, Michael Ford as Shod, and Yesenia Ozuna as Monica. Joining them is Kent Chambers Wilson (Mama) and Keith Wade (Denson).

Island City Stage's 10th anniversary 2021-22 season kicked off with The Twentieth Century Way by Tom Jacobson in October. Upcoming productions include Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams from March 17 - April 17, 2022; The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam from June 9 - July 10, 2022 and One In Two by Donja R. Love from August 4 - September 4, 2022.

Guests may attend in-person or participate virtually. Registration is required by visiting https://islandcitystage.org/behind-the-red-curtain-community-forum.

In honor of its 10th anniversary season, Island City Stage created The Behind the Red Curtain free public forum series to engage the community in timely, relevant issues that are both addressed in its productions and affect the South Florida community. Follow Island City Stage on Facebook at facebook.com/IslandCityStageFL and on Instagram at @islandcitystage1.

For more information, please call (954) 928-9800 or visit islandcitystage.org.