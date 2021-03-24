ICA Miami Announces New Curatorial Promotions And Appointment

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami today announced that it is bolstering its curatorial team with the promotion of Stephanie Seidel to Curator and Amanda Morgan to Assistant Curator. Donna Honarpisheh joins ICA Miami in the newly-created role of Assistant Curator of Research to support the museum's recently expanded research department, the Knight Foundation Art + Research Center (A+RC).

"ICA Miami's exhibitions, collections, and programs have strengthened significantly in recent years, thanks to the groundbreaking work of our curatorial team," said Artistic Director Alex Gartenfeld . "Stephanie has organized some of ICA Miami's most defining exhibitions to date, and Amanda has been integral to supporting the development of those exhibitions, as well as managing our growing publications program. We are pleased to welcome Donna as we continue to expand the scope and impact of the Art + Research Center's graduate-level programs and digital initiatives. Her scholarship will add considerable further dimension to our curatorial department."

In her five-year tenure at ICA Miami, Seidel has co-curated many significant exhibitions, including the first solo museum presentations for Janiva Ellis, Tomm El-Saieh, and Diamond Stingily, and curated exhibitions of William Copley, Louise Nevelson, Carlos Sandoval de Leon, Edward and Nancy Kienholz, and Louise Bourgeois, among others. She is also co-curator of the ICA Miami exhibitions Allan McCollum: Works Since 1969, Judy Chicago : A Reckoning, and Thomas Bayrle: One Day on Success Street , which marked the artist's first solo museum presentation in the United States. Seidel has additionally made integral contributions to ICA Miami's wider programming, including the organization of the symposium "They Failed to Remember Us: Expanding Intersectional Feminisms" in 2019. Forthcoming, Seidel is co-organizing Chakaia Booker: The Observance, opening in April, and curating Betye Saar: Serious Moonlight, opening this October. She is also co-organizing the forthcoming ICA Miami exhibition Michel Majerus: Progressive Aesthetics.

Seidel said, "Being a part of ICA Miami's curatorial department has allowed me to work with some of the most important artists of our time while bringing their work to wider audiences and expanding research and scholarship of their art and ideas. I am excited to continue my role in presenting the most innovative contemporary artists to audiences in Miami and beyond."

A PhD candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature and Designated Emphasis in Critical Theory Program at the University of California, Berkeley, Honarpisheh has specialized her research and curatorial practice in postcolonial studies, aesthetics, global modernisms, and theories of the global south. As Assistant Curator of Research, Honarpisheh supports the expansion of the A+RC, evaluating its impact and upholding the high-level of scholarship produced in collaboration with local and international partners. In addition to supporting the ICA Miami A+RC academic partnership with the University of Miami's Africana Studies program, she will oversee the creation of robust digital products and e-publications.

"It is an honor to join ICA Miami in this new role and I look forward to extending the depth, reach, and impact of the A+RC in this critical moment of expansion," added Honarpisheh.

Since joining ICA Miami in 2017, Morgan has held the successive positions of Curatorial Assistant, Curatorial and Programs Assistant, and Research Fellow, supporting the research and development of exhibitions of Allan McCollum and Robert Grosvenor. As Assistant Curator, Morgan will continue to work with Gartenfeld, Seidel, and the museum's curatorial department to support exhibitions, while taking a leading role in the development of the museum's wide-ranging publications program.

Learn more at icamiami.org/research/arc/.

