Historic Miami House Turned Into Halloween Immersive Experience HAVANA HAUNTED MANSION

Halloween has taken over the Curtiss Mansion and turned it into a haunted house that will bring new adventures to those brave enough to wander through its halls and rooms. Complete with theater, escape games and puzzles, fortune telling, and succulent hand-crafted cocktails to string it all together beautifully that will transport guests back to early 20th Century Havana, Cuba. The adults-only, pop-up Halloween experience will break all the rules of a typical haunted house and Miami will be the first city to witness it for the very first time.

Brave individuals will have the chance to explore hidden mysteries in the Witch's Kitchen, where magic thrives, and spells are cast. Encounters with ghostly characters and well-timed theatrical performances will set an atmosphere of elegant spookiness. The excitement extends to the corridors, where a special bar will offer premium cigars nearby a comfortable lounge area. The haunting experience continues outdoors, with new opportunities for enchanting surprises and captivating discoveries. Some of the most impressive performances in the shows are from Camilo Plata, Carla Costabile, Emily Marie Valdes, Erika Moon, Isaac Valderrama, Melissa Gomez, Michael Font, Oliver Andrew, Thiana Berrick, Ty Schambach and Remy Connor.

Havana Haunted Mansion at the Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL 33166, will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31, for visitors ages 21 and older for two-hour visits. Hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit the link below.