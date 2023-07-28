Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida Welcomes New Board Members for 14th Season

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) is preparing for a robust 14th season with the might of recently appointed members to their board of directors joining them. The organization's Board Chair, Fred Boykin, officially announced the appointments following several months of recruitment, orientation, and elections. The Chorus's board of directors now includes Erick Eldridge, Director of Special Events from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood; Denise M. Jordan, Executive Vice President for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce; Johnnie Mejia, VP, Sales and Client Experience Specialist, Sr., from PNC Bank; Singer/Songwriter and Producer Tom Nichols, Chief Operations Officer of The Arcus Foundation, and The Honorable Mayor Judy Paul of the City of Davie.

"We could not be happier with the caliber of talent we are attracting for our leadership," states Boykin. "We've spent the past 12 months building our board with people who bring skill sets that we need and relationships that will be valuable as we continue our amazing growth."

The announced board members have joined the Chorus's existing leadership, which includes current Vice Chair Kerry Waldee; Michael Foley, current Treasurer; Ronni Arden of Arden Forensics; Robert M. Beaulieu, PLA, ASLA Landscape Architect for FPL; Bill Spinosa, President of The Center for Practice Excellence; and Chorus President Tony Corrente.

Recently added board member Denise Jordan was asked about her most recent GMCSF concert experience. "Sitting in the Disney PRIDE in Concert audience, I was struck by the energy and anticipation of the chorus. The exuberance of sheer joy and laughter was refreshing. Music is the world's greatest equalizer, crossing all boundaries and barriers- a universal language that speaks to our soul and humanity. Music has the power to liberate us from our thoughts. Like the air we breathe, music shapes us, propelling us through a magical journey."

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida will launch its fourteenth season this fall with more than 170 singers on their roster, making it the most prominent gay men's Chorus in the southeastern United States. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 25,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances. Artistic Director Gabe Salazar leads the chorus, along with Executive Director Mark B Kent and Edward Otto Zielke, Director of Marketing & Sponsorship.