Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June

Something magical is coming! Join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida for a spectacular new concert that celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of local chorus members. Featuring sparkling new arrangements, Click Here draws musical inspiration from iconic Disney films, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, to modern classics such as Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, and the magical music of Disney Parks, all interwoven with universal storytelling themes stemming from the power of the diverse chorus community.

Under the baton of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, the 170+ singing members of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida will bring two incredibly magical concerts of Disney music for Pride month on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. at the Parker in Fort Lauderdale. This family-friendly event will include activities, games, costume contests, and more. Fun for kids of ALL ages!

"Disney has stepped forward to support the LGBTQ+ community, and this concert is another example of that," states Mark Kent, Executive Director of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. "Adults and children alike are going to feel inspired and welcome. We are eager for families to know that the LGBTQ+ community is filled with wonderful and loving people."

Disney Pride in Concert premiered in June of 2022 in Boston, and the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is giving this memorable concert its Florida debut.

Tickets start at $31.50 and can be purchased at gmcsf.org and through Ticketmaster.