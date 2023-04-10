Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June

Performances are on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Premieres DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT in June

Something magical is coming! Join the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida for a spectacular new concert that celebrates LGBTQ+ life, love, family, and pride through the combination of timeless songs from the Disney songbook, curated video clips from the Disney vault, and the personal life experiences of local chorus members. Featuring sparkling new arrangements, Click Here draws musical inspiration from iconic Disney films, including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, to modern classics such as Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, and the magical music of Disney Parks, all interwoven with universal storytelling themes stemming from the power of the diverse chorus community.

Under the baton of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, the 170+ singing members of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida will bring two incredibly magical concerts of Disney music for Pride month on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. at the Parker in Fort Lauderdale. This family-friendly event will include activities, games, costume contests, and more. Fun for kids of ALL ages!

"Disney has stepped forward to support the LGBTQ+ community, and this concert is another example of that," states Mark Kent, Executive Director of the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida. "Adults and children alike are going to feel inspired and welcome. We are eager for families to know that the LGBTQ+ community is filled with wonderful and loving people."

Disney Pride in Concert premiered in June of 2022 in Boston, and the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is giving this memorable concert its Florida debut.

Tickets start at $31.50 and can be purchased at gmcsf.org and through Ticketmaster.




Dance Nows Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Photo
Dance Now's Program III Comes To Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade
The spring season of dance in South Florida would not be complete without a final outstanding series of performances from Dance NOW! Miami.
Cast & Company Announced For Miamis Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED Photo
Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Fes Photo
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE Photo
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).

More Hot Stories For You


Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACEDCast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED
April 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 – 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.
The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz FestivalThe African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) Presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival
April 7, 2023

The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) presents the 8th Annual Sankofa Jazz Festival Saturday, April 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., in the heart of Liberty City, featuring award-winning Take 6.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE”
April 6, 2023

Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) proudly present PAW PATROL LIVE! “HEROES UNITE” (@pawpatrollive).
Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.Area Stage Conservatory To Present FROZEN JR.
April 6, 2023

Area Stage Company has announced their upcoming conservatory production of Frozen Jr. This production will take place at ASC's Black Box Theatre on Sunset Drive, playing for two weekends from May 5th-May 14th, and will be directed by ASC associate artistic director Giancarlo Rodaz. 
Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish LifeEleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life
April 6, 2023

 'The Last Survivor,' a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami.
share