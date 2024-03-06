GableStage Hires First Managing Director in 25 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an extensive national search, GableStage Theatre Company has hired Jeff Potts as its managing director, the first in the company's 25-year history.

Working with Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport and the GableStage Board of Trustees, Potts will oversee day-to-day operations at the theatre, housed in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. In this role, Potts will manage all of the company's administrative functions, including finance, marketing, development, box office, community relations, board relations, donor cultivation, fundraising events, and strategic planning.

“I'm delighted to welcome Jeff to Miami and to GableStage,'' Newport said. “Jeff's background as a seasoned arts leader and his work in strategic planning, administration, and fundraising will immediately impact our organization as we continue to grow and plan more ambitious projects. He has an impressive track record as a leader and as someone who builds bridges within our communities, and we are excited to have him work with our talented team.''

GableStage Board President Roz Stuzin, who led the search committee that selected Potts, said: “Managing Director is a critical new role at GableStage that will allow us to accelerate our growth and reach even more parts of our community with extraordinary theatre. The entire board is looking forward to working with Jeff and helping him succeed.''

Potts brings more than 25 years of professional experience in community and business development, nonprofit administration, events, and marketing communications to GableStage. In previous roles in Wisconsin and Virginia, Potts was responsible for bringing historic theatre buildings back to life while simultaneously building a nonprofit organization's infrastructure. Having served twice as an arts organization's first executive director, Potts has experience in entrepreneurial environments and in leading all aspects of nonprofit organizations.

“My passion for the transformative power of the arts aligns with Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport's vision for the future of GableStage,'' Potts said. “Together—and with the support of the board and team—we are well positioned to continue the historic legacy of this esteemed theatre company. I'm excited to be a part of it!”

Potts has an Executive MBA and an undergraduate communications degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He is moving to Miami with his wife, Mandy, and their rescue pup, Stella Blue.

GableStage is grateful to the Knight Foundation for its generous grant supporting this position and investments in technology and marketing to facilitate the theatre's continued growth.

The national search for a managing director was led by Arts Consulting Group, a leading team of professional management consultants across the United States and Canada who are personally and passionately committed to the creative industries. GableStage greatly appreciates the team's hard work on this important search.