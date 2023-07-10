Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comedy Returns To The ArtServe Theater in August

After a five year hiatus, Peter Fogel's auto-biographical off-Broadway comedy "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" is coming back to South Florida.

Directed by Emmy Award Winning and Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Gravesend) the critically acclaimed one-man show returns to the ArtServe Theater (Ft. Lauderdal Library, 1350 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 3330) on August 12 for 2 shows only(3 & 8 PM)

What makes the show's return so memorable is that this is where the Theater Gods intervened and transformed Author/Star Peter Fogel's career.

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri performing "A Bronx Tale!" over 30 years ago ---Chazz discovered Peter Fogel on stage at the ArtServ doing his solo show.

The Broadway Legend was so impressed with its potential, he offered to direct the comedy and take it to the next level.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over).

Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Fogel playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true -- the names have been changed to protect the guilty!"

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Fogel adds, "After a recent Northeast tour I am thrilled to bring the show back to Ft. Lauderdale's ArtServ Theater... in the Summer... where it's 98 degrees outside!"

Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with theatergoers. The theme is universal. I also wanted more audiences to experience how funny and talented Peter truly is!"

Fogel, of course, is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "MY Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

