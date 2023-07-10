Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comedy Returns To The ArtServe Theater in August

The production will play on August 12 for 2 shows only.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series Photo 1 ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series
Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer Photo 2 Pompano Beach Arts to Present (in) visible: pair-a-dice by Kandy G Lopez This Summer
Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members Photo 3 Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Names Four New Board Members
LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Center's Summer-Fall Season Photo 4 LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Launches Moss Center's Summer-Fall Season

Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comedy Returns To The ArtServe Theater in August

After a five year hiatus, Peter Fogel's auto-biographical off-Broadway comedy "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" is coming back to South Florida.

Directed by Emmy Award Winning and Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Gravesend) the critically acclaimed one-man show returns to the ArtServe Theater (Ft. Lauderdal Library, 1350 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 3330) on August 12 for 2 shows only(3 & 8 PM)

What makes the show's return so memorable is that this is where the Theater Gods intervened and transformed Author/Star Peter Fogel's career.

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri performing "A Bronx Tale!" over 30 years ago ---Chazz discovered Peter Fogel on stage at the ArtServ doing his solo show.

The Broadway Legend was so impressed with its potential, he offered to direct the comedy and take it to the next level.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over).

Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Fogel playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true -- the names have been changed to protect the guilty!"

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Fogel adds, "After a recent Northeast tour I am thrilled to bring the show back to Ft. Lauderdale's ArtServ Theater... in the Summer... where it's 98 degrees outside!"

Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with theatergoers. The theme is universal. I also wanted more audiences to experience how funny and talented Peter truly is!"

Fogel, of course, is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "MY Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

For more show info, visit Click Here. Tickets for Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/3sf53tev

For a Limited time only, use VIP Promo Code 10dollarsoff at checkout.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Frascione Arte, Italy to Bring Family-Owned Rubens From Churchill-Spencer Estate To Miami Photo
Frascione Arte, Italy to Bring Family-Owned Rubens From Churchill-Spencer Estate To Miami

The Olga M. & Carlos A. Saladrigas Art Gallery at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School announces its fall exhibition in collaboration with Frascione Arte in Florence, Italy.

2
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces BLACK PEARLS: The Story Of Pearl City Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces BLACK PEARLS: The Story Of Pearl City

The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced its next major exhibition, BLACK PEARLS: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton's Historic Black Community, which will be on display July through December in the museum's lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall.

3
Rob Lake to Return to the Atlantis Theater This Month With THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE Photo
Rob Lake to Return to the Atlantis Theater This Month With THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE

Globally renowned illusionist Rob Lake is set to perform at The Atlantis Theater. The “World’s Greatest Illusionist” will debut a family-friendly magic show, The Magic of Rob Lake.

4
ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series Photo
ARTS GARAGE to Present THE ART OF LAUGHTER 2023 Comedy Series

The Art of Laughter 2023 will continue through the summer with more side-splitting headliners. The series is presented in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the first Friday of every month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences Video Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Look Back on Their Camp Experiences
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Steins of Broadway
The Mack Center (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prisoners
The Foundry (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brévo Theatre Presents: Brévo for Broadway
Brévo Theatre (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Arts Center Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Palm Beach Dramaworks (3/29-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Palm Beach Dramaworks (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Defending the Cavewoman
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/19-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You