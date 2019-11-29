First NBA Art Exhibition 'Momentum' to be Presented During Art Basel Miami Beach

Franchise and AMP, in collaboration with the National Basketball Association, will present Momentum, a multi-format exhibition that explores the relationship between basketball culture and art. Held from December 4-8 at the historic Nautilus by Arlo hotel during Art Basel, Momentum highlights a group show of contemporary artists responding to basketball. Complementing this exhibition are video installations and an interactive archive of historic NBA ephemera.

Each section of Momentum showcases a unique aspect of the sport through a cross-section of media, including photography, video, and painting. The components of the exhibition include the following:

Celebrating NBA History - Experience a memorabilia celebration through the years.

Center Court - A selection of esteemed artists who incorporate the game into their work. Featured in the line-up: Andrea Bergart, Devin Troy Strother, Andrew Kuo, John Margaritis, LeRoy Neiman, Eric Elms, Ashley Teamer, Eric Yahnker, and more.

Tunnel Vision - The pre-game walk through an arena's entry tunnel is the iconic beginning of every game. Tunnel Vision is a video-wall installation featuring NBA and WNBA players making this essential passage.

Beyond the Arc - Every classic league highlight can be traced back to that moment's game, player, location, play, and shoe. Here we look at the sneakers worn during 16 legendary moments.

Ascension - A video installation featuring iconic dunks throughout the history of the NBA, set to an original score.



Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition items created specifically for this event. For more information, visit www.momentum-amp.com.



Franchise is dedicated to global basketball culture. Franchise seeks to document the stories and ideas that shape the sport the world over. Launched in April 2016, the magazine has featured artists, players, and personalities of the game, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura, Lauren Halsey and many others. Fusing photography, illustration, graphics, texture and text, each issue represents a contemporary perspective on the sport.





AMP believes that better experiences can make better people. Ten years ago we started out with a vision to improve the ecosystem of events in the visual arts, and we since have had the privilege of welcoming over a million guests. Today we look forward to utilizing our expanded capabilities, long standing connections and reputation for excellence to bring new and exciting ideas to life.