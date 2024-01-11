FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE To Appear on Multiple SoFLo Stages in February & March

Carole Montgomery’s Funny Women of a Certain Age is a show straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: women who have seen it all! Arts Center Management will bring this group of comedians to various South Florida venues in February and March.

Award-winning veteran stand-up comic Carole Montgomery has had a long and varied career as a comedian, writer, director, and producer, with an extensive background in television, and as a comedy club headliner throughout the United States (including two extremely successful Las Vegas productions). Frustrated by the way women have been portrayed on television once they hit 50, she created Funny Women of a Certain Age to give older women comics a chance to be seen and heard. Montgomery will be joined on stage in February by comedians by Juila Scotti and Leighann Lord and in March by Vanessa Hollingshead and Tampa Bay comedian Trish Keating.

Funny Women of a Certain Age premiered on Showtime television in 2019; the special was the highest-rated premiere stand-up show for the network that year. It made history as the first TV comedy special to feature female comics over the age of 50. A second, and then a third iteration of the special garnered similar ratings. The national tour was launched in the spring of 2022, and since then the show has played in numerous venues across the country.

Funny Women of a Certain Age will be performed at various venues throughout South Florida in February and March. Venues, dates, and ticketing websites are listed below. Ticket prices vary.

For more information about Funny Women of a Certain Age, to speak Carole Montgomery, or to attend a performance, please contact Carol Kassie at Carol@CarolKassie.com .

Performance Dates

Feb 8-9 - Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Pompano Beach

Showtime: 7:30 pm

Feb 12-14 - Delray Beach Playhouse, Delray Beach,

All performances sold out.

Feb 15 - Coral Springs Center for the Arts, Coral Springs,

Showtime: 8:00 pm

March 21 - Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo

Showtime: 7:30 pm

March 22 - Aventura Cultural Arts Center, Aventura

Showtime: 8:00 pm