FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE To Appear on Multiple SoFLo Stages in February & March

Arts Center Management will bring this  group of comedians to various South Florida venues in February and March.  

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 1 Photo 2 Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center Presents WICKED CHILD World Premiere, January 11- 28
The Princeton Triangle Club To Present SHIP HAPPENS - A CRUISICAL In Boca Raton Photo 3 The Princeton Triangle Club To Present SHIP HAPPENS - A CRUISICAL In Boca Raton
Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Photo 4 Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE To Appear on Multiple SoFLo Stages in February & March

Carole Montgomery’s Funny Women of a Certain Age is a show straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: women who have seen it all! Arts Center Management will bring this  group of comedians to various South Florida venues in February and March.  

Award-winning veteran stand-up comic Carole Montgomery has had a long and varied career as a comedian, writer, director, and producer, with an extensive background in television, and as a comedy club headliner throughout the United States (including two extremely successful Las Vegas productions). Frustrated by the way women have been portrayed on television once they hit 50, she created Funny Women of a Certain Age to give older women comics a chance to be seen and heard.  Montgomery will be joined on stage in February by comedians by Juila Scotti and Leighann Lord and in March by Vanessa Hollingshead and Tampa Bay comedian Trish Keating.

Funny Women of a Certain Age premiered on Showtime television in 2019; the special was the highest-rated premiere stand-up show for the network that year. It made history as the first TV comedy special to feature female comics over the age of 50. A second, and then a third iteration of the special garnered similar ratings.  The national tour was launched in the spring of 2022, and since then the show has played in numerous venues across the country.

Funny Women of a Certain Age will be performed at various venues throughout South Florida in February and March.  Venues, dates, and ticketing websites are listed below.  Ticket prices vary.

For more information about Funny Women of a Certain Age, to speak Carole Montgomery, or to attend a performance, please contact Carol Kassie at Carol@CarolKassie.com .

Performance Dates

Feb 8-9 - Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Pompano Beach
Showtime:  7:30 pm
Feb 12-14 - Delray Beach Playhouse, Delray Beach,
All performances sold out.
Feb 15 - Coral Springs Center for the Arts, Coral Springs,
Showtime: 8:00 pm
March 21 - Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo
Showtime: 7:30 pm

March 22 - Aventura Cultural Arts Center, Aventura

Showtime:  8:00 pm


RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Island SPACE Caribbean Museum to Present Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Jamaican Mus Photo
Island SPACE Caribbean Museum to Present Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Jamaican Music

Join Island SPACE Caribbean Museum for a panel discussion on the evolution of Jamaican music. Industry experts will explore the roots and offshoots of reggae, discussing its impact and influences on global music.

2
Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts Photo
Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts

Palm Beach Symphony is now accepting nominations for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts, totaling $10,000, which will be awarded to up to three individual performing artists and arts educators in Palm Beach County.

3
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season Photo
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced the nonprofit organization's 2024 theatre season—three thought-provoking, community driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge playwrights.

4
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncaval Photo
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI

Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents a specially expanded production of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI, returning to its roots with this verismo masterpiece.

More Hot Stories For You

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum to Present Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Jamaican MusicIsland SPACE Caribbean Museum to Present Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Jamaican Music
Nominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing ArtsNominations Are Now Open for the Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts
Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre SeasonArts Garage in Delray Beach Announces 2024 Theatre Season
Florida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCIFlorida Grand Opera Returns To Its Roots With A Specially Expanded Production Of Leoncavallo's I PAGLIACCI

Videos

Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back Video
Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective in Miami Metro Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective
Sandrell Rivers Theater (1/13-1/13)Tracker
Neil Simon's The Dinner Party in Miami Metro Neil Simon's The Dinner Party
Lauderdale by the Sea Seaside Players (1/12-1/21)Tracker
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust in Miami Metro Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust
Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (1/28-1/28)
The Cancellation of Lauren Fein in Miami Metro The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
Peter Rabbit and the Garden of Doom in Miami Metro Peter Rabbit and the Garden of Doom
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (6/21-7/27)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Miami Metro Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/12-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You