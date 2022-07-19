FOR LOVE OR COUNTRY: THE ARTURO SANDOVAL STORY Live in Concert to be Presented at Knight Concert Hall in October

Angel Velez and Adrienne Arsht Center will present FOR LOVE OR COUNTRY: THE ARTURO SANDOVAL STORY on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. at Knight Concert Hall.

ARTURO SANDOVAL, legendary Cuban trumpeter, composer, and 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, performs music from his autobiographical HBO film FOR LOVE OR COUNTRY: THE ARTURO SANDOVAL STORY live with the FROST SCHOOL OF MUSIC's HENRY MANCINI INSTITUTE ORCHESTRA and special guests while the entire digitally remastered movie plays on a large screen. The special, one-night-only performance will be under the direction of acclaimed music director and concert producer ANGEL VELEZ.

The film, courtesy of HBO, stars Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia, Mia Maestro, three-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Charles S. Dutton and is based on the incredible true story of one man's ultimate dream, freedom.

Digitally remastered for the big screen, For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story is a classic love narrative set amidst the struggles of one man's search for freedom during the height of the Castro regime but standing as a symbolic universal beacon of hope and solidarity for the inalienable rights of liberty for all. Twenty-two years following the film's release, its story speaks to a new generation, Cuban and not, bringing hope and unity in the fight against injustice and surrounded by the joy of musicmaking by one of the world's greatest musicians.

Ticket Information