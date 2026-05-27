FALSTAFF World Premiere to Open Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's Free Summer Series

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The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival invites everyone to be a part of history with a world premiere play celebrating the Bard of Avon's favorite character during the 36th Annual Shakespeare by the Sea production of William Shakespeare's FALSTAFF. Created by festival Artistic Director, Trent Stephens, the beloved “Lord of Misrule” is brought to life through Shakespeare's own text. The free, outdoor annual tradition is presented in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation on July 9 – 12 and July 16 – 19 at the Seabreeze Amphitheatre in Carlin Park, Jupiter. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-show entertainment from Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover each evening and joined by guest musical artist Leoncarlo Canlas on July 16 - 19.

“It seems somewhat incongruous to call William Shakespeare's FALSTAFF a world premiere when we are using text that is over 400 years old,” says Stephens. “However, creating this play is an extraordinary opportunity to put the spotlight on Shakespeare's favorite character. We love Shakespeare for his ability to capture humanity in every aspect, and Falstaff is Shakespeare's most well drawn character.” Stephens continues. “He is a liar, a coward, a thief, and a glutton, yet he remains deeply lovable and intensely human. Falstaff takes great joy in life and is ‘not only witty in himself, but the cause that wit is in other men.'”

Veteran actor Patrick Price (Measure for Measure, PBSF) will perform the titular role of Falstaff. Other performers include Kyler O'Brien as Prince Hal (The Winter's Tale, PBSF); Matthew Paszkiet as Hotspur/Pistol (The Fantasticks, The Wick Theatre, The Winter's Tale, PBSF); Christian Anderson as King Henry IV (A Midsummer Night's Dream, PBSF); Alan Goodman as Worcester/Others (Terms of Endearment, Curtain Call Playhouse, Broadway Bound, West Boca Theatre); Darryl Willis as Douglas/Northumberland/Others (The Fantasticks, The Wick Theatre, The Winter's Tale, PBSF); Greta Von Unruh as Hostess Quickly/Others (The Winter's Tale, PBSF); Hannah Haley as Doll Tearsheet/Others (The Crucible, Palm Beach Dramaworks, The Winter's Tale, PBSF) and 2024 Cappies Award winner Connor Hullender making his professional stage debut as Poins/Others.

Additional artistic staff includes production management by Elizabeth Dashiell, set design by Tim Saunders, sound design by Chris Bell, lighting design by Kelsey Wells, stage management by Lisa Calberg and costumes by Penny Williams.

The 36th Annual Shakespeare by the Sea production of William Shakespeare's FALSTAFF takes place July 9- 12 and 16 – 19 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 South, Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477

Performances start at 8 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. with a 15-minute intermission. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with pre-show entertainment from Devon “The Sonnet Man” Glover and Leoncarlo Canlas (July 16 – 19) provided thanks to a Bright Ideas Sponsorship. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket, or enjoy on-site concessions from Pizza Mike and Awesome Empañadas. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

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