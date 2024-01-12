Experience ALEXANDAR AND THE BIRDS OF PARADISE A Greatest Showman Event At Sunshine Cathedral

The fusion of captivating melodies and powerful vocals will transport the audience into a world of wonder and enchantment.

ArtsUnited kicks off the New Year with the first of four concerts that are “Celebrating Diversity,” with “Alexander and the Birds of Paradise” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 at the Sunshine Cathedral for the Performing Arts, 1480 SW 9th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. 

Alexander Zenoz, a first-generation Cuban American who was born and raised in Miami, a city well-known for its rich artistic and musical heritage, leads the ensemble of exceptional singers and musicians. Highlighting individuality within the community, Alexander and the Birds of Paradise promises a unique and unforgettable experience that celebrates the diversity of life through music and art. In a one-of-a-kind performance and inspired by the spirit of the greatest showman, this concert aims to provide thought-provoking entertainment that sets it apart from other shows. The fusion of captivating melodies and powerful vocals will transport the audience into a world of wonder and enchantment.

For more than 10 years, Zenoz has worked professionally as an artist throughout Florida, New York and California. Zenoz brings a deep understanding and appreciation for the vibrant cultural framework around him. He has performed as a soloist with the Symphony of the Americas at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, starred as the opening act for Deborah Cox at the SAVE Organization's annual fundraising gala at the New World Center and featured in local film and television.

“This performance is part of our series of concerts titled “Celebrating Diversity,” that feature a unique blend of artists from the LGBTQ+ community,” said Chuck Williams, president of ArtsUnited, the largest LGBTQ+ visual and performing arts nonprofit organization in Florida. “We are excited to bring this series to the community and thank our sponsors for making it possible.”

This concert series is made possible with the support of Funding Arts Broward, Inc., the Broward County Cultural Division, the Community Foundation of Broward: William A. Krueger Charitable Fund, Sheldon and Bobbe Schlesinger Fund, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund, BBX Capital Fund for the Arts of the Community Foundation of Broward, Pierson Grant Public Relations, Sunshine Cathedral Center for the Performing Arts and the City of Wilton Manors.

Tickets for “Alexander and the Birds of Paradise” are currently available here, with prices ranging from $30 to $60. For more information, visit Click Here, call Chuck Williams at 954-326-8219 or email artsunited1@aol.com. ArtsUnited is located at 1350 East Sunrise Blvd #117 in Fort Lauderdale.




