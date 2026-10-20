El Espacio 23 to Open Studios During Allapattah Art Night

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Join El Espacio 23 for a special Open Studio during Allapattah Night, a neighborhood-wide evening celebrating art and community.

Taking place on Wednesday, October 28 from 6:00PM-9:00PM, visitors will have the opportunity to meet El Espacio 23's current artists in residence - Gonzalo Guzmán, Ulises Mazzucca and Mariana Rocha - and get a behind-the-scenes look at the work they've been creating during their time in Miami. Rocha's residency is presented in collaboration with The55project.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary beer courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical.

The event is part of Allapattah Night, when galleries, museums and art spaces throughout the neighborhood open their doors for an evening of exhibitions and special programming.

Participating Venues: Andrew Reed Gallery, Antonio Urrutia Art, Baker-Hall, El Espacio 23, KDR, La Cometa, Mahara+Co, Mindy Solomon Gallery, Pan American Art Projects, Rubell Museum, TOMAS REDRADO ART and Voloshyn Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

More Information: El Espacio 23 - Current Artists in Residence

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