Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present Lucinda Williams & Her Band in February

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams and Her Band. Her most recent best-selling album, Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart, was released last June. Williams and her band will perform at The Center on Saturday, February 3, at 8 pm.

Tickets for Lucinda Williams and Her Band are $47 each and go on public sale this Friday, December 1, at 10 am. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to Click Here. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams' music has gotten her through the darkest days. It's been that way since growing up amid family chaos in the Deep South, as she recounts in her candid new memoir, Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I told You. Over the past two years, it's been the force driving her recovery from a debilitating stroke she suffered on November 17, 2020, at age 67. Her masterful, multi-Grammy-winning songwriting has never deserted her. To wit, her stunning, sixteenth studio album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, brims over with some of the best work of her career. And though Williams can no longer play her beloved guitar – a constant companion since age 12 – her distinctive vocals sound better than ever.

“I'm singing my ass off,” she told Vanity Fair in February, following her first European tour since 2019. The love emanating from audiences and her musical family onstage and in the studio exemplify the healing power of music, says Williams. In 2020, she spent a week in intensive care, followed by a month in rehab before returning home. The blood clot on the right side of her brain impaired the left side of her body's motor skills, forcing her to relearn some of the most basic of activities, like walking. In July 2021, she played her first gig, opening for Jason Isbell at Red Rocks. She began seated in a wheelchair, but soon she was upright. “Just the energy of the audiences being so welcoming and warm and the band playing so great and being so supportive gave me so much strength,” Williams relates. “I figured, ‘Hell, all I have to do is stand up there and sing. How hard can that be?”

Her latest album, Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart, gave Williams the opportunity to musically collaborate with some of her favorite performers including Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, guitarist Stuart Mathis, drummer Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), keyboardist Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble), Dolly Parton's bassist Steve Mackey, and guitarist Doug Pettibone.

Over the last year, Williams has been honored by BMI for her songwriting, was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, and enjoyed a Grammy Week tribute at the Troubadour, with her songs performed by a diversity of Americana artists. She also duetted with Willie Nelson on Billy Joe Shaver's Live Forever, which won a Grammy in February for Best Country Performance. As she promises on her most recent album, Lucinda Williams is “never gonna fade away.”

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch