Copeland Davis and Avery Sommers to Perform at The Wick in July
Performances will take place on July 25 and 26.
For one weekend only, Emmy-nominated pianist Copeland Davis will share the stage with Broadway star Avery Sommers for a musical experience at The Wick Theatre. Audiences will have two distinct ways to experience this magnificent collaboration: an intimate, upscale evening in The Wick’s Immersive Supper Club on Saturday, July 25 at 6:00 PM, followed by main stage event on Sunday, July 26 at 3:00 PM.
Backed by a three-piece band, Davis and Sommers will blend jazz standards, Broadway favorites, pop classics, and classical arrangements into a performance radiating with sophistication and showmanship.
Copeland Davis, an inductee into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame and the International Who’s Who in Music, first skyrocketed to national attention following a show-stopping television debut and standing ovation on The Tonight Show. Known as an improvisational innovator, Davis shifts effortlessly between powerful, fast-paced classical runs and soft, orchestral-style phrases. A beloved fixture in Florida's vibrant cabaret, symphony, and jazz scenes, he has frequently appeared as a guest artist with the Boca Pops, the Florida Sunshine Pops, and the Indian River Pops.
Joining him is Avery Sommers, a Broadway star beloved by theatergoers for her striking roles in Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Platinum, as well as her show-stopping turns in the national tours of Chicago and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
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