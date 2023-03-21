Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Contemporary Jazz Legends Richard Elliot And Rick Braun To Perform Live In Melbourne

It was only a matter of time before these two award winning heavyweights of contemporary Jazz teamed up to forge the most anticipated live tours to hit the US! 

Mar. 21, 2023  

Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com presents R n R featuring contemporary jazz saxophonist Richard Elliot and contemporary jazz trumpeter Rick Braun!, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 - 7:30pm at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida.

Richard Elliot and Rick Braun, seasoned showmen, with their own individual signature sounds, promise to give their fans what they've yearned for once again. On their own, Elliot and Braun have accumulated large fan bases; and together on stage, along with the addition of their own horn section, will drive this united front home and into the fan's favorite concert memories.

On Sale Now! Tickets available at The King Center for the Performing Arts, 3865 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 at www.KingCenter.com or call 321-242-2219.




