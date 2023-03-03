Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Companhia Urbana De Dança Performs Rio De Janiero's Thrilling Street Dance In 5 PASSOS, March 11- 12

Performance is part of The Auditorium's spring dance series featuring a mix of hip-hop, samba, capoeira, and contemporary genres.

Mar. 03, 2023  
Troupe members will light up the stage March 11-12 with high-energy dance, impressive athleticism, and breakneck bravado as Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents "5 Passos pra não cair no abismo" by Companhia Urbana de Dança, a dance company directly out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Under the curation of talented Brazilian choreographer Sonia Destri Lie, the ensemble will showcase thrilling street dance mixed with hip-hop, samba, and capoeira in boldly imaginative choreography. Performances are Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the box office, 2901 W. Flagler St., or go online.

Companhia Urbana de Dança was founded by dancer Tiago Sousa and artistic director Sonia Destri Lie in Brazil in 2004. Destri Lie's unique techniques were cultivated from her experiences and studies under luminaries such as Twyla Tharp, Pina Bausch, and Alwin Nikolais. The troupe has undertaken an ambitious mission to unite the roots of Brazilian culture - indigenous, African, and European - with contemporary dance, which Sousa has transformed into an original, authentic style showcasing a fusion of traditional Brazilian dance and contemporary movement.

"5 Passos by Companhia Urbana de Dança" is part of Miami-Dade County Auditorium's Spring 2023 Dance Season, featuring a diverse range of live performances from around the globe. It will be followed by the captivating kinesthetic renditions of Balance & Imbalance and Judo by Bereishit Dance Company from Seoul, South Korea, showcasing the choreography by Soon-ho Park, on March 31 and April 1. Then, in the end of April, new work by acclaimed choreographer and Miami-resident Brigid Baker in collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio will be presented.

The Dance Series is part of the Miami-Dade County Auditorium's commitment to provide culturally rich, diverse, and affordable programming for audiences throughout Miami-Dade County. The Auditorium has been recognized for the breadth and depth of its Spanish and English programming, which includes theater, dance, comedy, children's events, jazz, and classical music.

Located at 2901 W. Flagler St. Miami, FL 33135, the Miami-Dade County Auditorium opened its doors in 1951 and has served as one of the oldest and most prominent performing arts centers in the South Florida region. The 2,372-seat, multi-purpose theater is known for its wide range of reputable cultural performances throughout its history. 

For more information, call Miami-Dade County Auditorium at (305) 547-5414 or go online visit Tickets are available ﻿in-person at the box office, open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..




