City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center Present THE CAKE

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the South Florida premiere of THE CAKE by Bekah Brunstetter, writer and producer of the hit TV series "This Is Us." Playing December 5-22, 2019 in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House) and directed by City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford, THE CAKE is an emotional and funny play about Della, a baker whose deeply held beliefs are suddenly challenged when the girl she helped raise requests she make the wedding cake for her and the woman she loves.

Tickets to THE CAKE are $45, $50*. Tickets are available now and may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Life is sweet for Della who makes cakes, not judgment calls - those she leaves to her husband, Tim. Della's North Carolina bakery is legendary, she's been cast on her favorite television baking competition, and now Jen, her late best friend's daughter, has come home from New York with the news she's getting married and wants Della to make her wedding cake! Then Della learns Jen's fiancé is actually a fiancée, and Della's fear of change becomes the main ingredient threatening to spoil everyone's happily ever after!

THE CAKE was an off-Broadway hit last season, with numerous productions currently in theaters around the country. THE CAKE is part of the Arsht Center's 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Series which is generously supported by Adrianne and Jerry L. Cohen and WLRN. Stearns Weaver Miller is a supporting sponsor for THE CAKE. City Theatre, longtime producers of the annual Summer Shorts and Winter Shorts festivals, join the Arsht Center's 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Series with this full-length comedy-drama.

Photo Credit: Justin Namon, ra-haus





