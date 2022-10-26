Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Launches North American Tour in Miami

The Las Vegas stage spectacular turned global sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE celebrated the launch of its multi-year North American tour in Miami on Oct. 20.

At a custom-built venue overlooking the iconic Miami skyline, media and invited guests gathered for a thrilling evening of unparalleled live entertainment and service that only MAGIC MIKE LIVE can provide. The premiere performance of MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour was met with roaring applause that echoed across the water from an audience on their feet throughout the finale and encore performance. MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is now performing in the Magic City through April 2023 before heading to its next major North American city. Tickets for the limited-engagement and VIP Package upgrades are now on sale at MMLTour.com.



To celebrate the tour's premiere, MAGIC MIKE LIVE, in partnership with Warner Media, released the very first look at the next installment of the film franchise, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," premiering Feb. 10, 2023. Link to first-look photo.

"This is a project that's more than five years in the making," said executive producer Vincent Marini while addressing the room full of excited guests moments before the show began. "The show is like nothing Miami has ever seen before and we couldn't be more excited to premier our first ever North American tour right here in the Magic City. On behalf of Channing and the entire creative team, thank you for being here with us."

Upon arrival to the bespoke venue located at the site of Miami's Marine Stadium, guests were welcomed at the door with a variety of signature cocktails to choose from like the Unicorn MIA, Suits, Suavemente, and Permission; all inspired by moments from the live show and infused with "Magic Mike" film director Steven Soderbergh's exceptional spirit brand Singani 63. As the show ended to an on-your-feet encore, the 600-seat venue and its sprawling campus transformed into a party paradise, complete with food stations, satellite bars and kitchens, live music, photo opportunities, and activations throughout the lobby, outdoor terrace, restaurant and VIP spaces.

The show's onsite gourmet restaurant, which provides a full menu of main courses and delectable offerings pre- and post-show as well as light bites during each performance, Wildfire by Meat N' Bone provided an extra dose of indulgence during the after party. The kitchen set up satellite grills and food stations throughout the sprawling campus where attendees could nosh on bites like torched Wagyui Nigiri, savory empanadas and a variety of desserts.

The performance drew a strong crowd of local celebrities, VIP guests and public officials. Notable guests who walked the pre-show red carpet and attended the evening's festivities include: Nikki Spoelstra, podcast host and wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra; actresses Elizabeth Elias and Arlyn Broche; American fitness trainer Shaun T, and many others.

"Without a doubt, we have one of the most gifted cast of dancers and performers in this show than anywhere in the world," said co-director and choreographer Alison Faulk, who also served as choreographer for all three films. "My team on this show, that includes the talented Luke Broadlick and Anthony and Charles Bartley have just been blown away throughout this entire process by the cast's excitement and willingness to try new things outside of their comfort zone. As a Pembroke Pines native, I couldn't be prouder to help launch this tour and bring an extra touch of magic to South Florida."

The cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is led by South African-born actor and dancer Kalon Badenhorst in the titular role of "Mike," and comedians Crystal Powell and Nikki Lowe who share hosting duties in the role of "Female Emcee." The ensemble cast includes cast members from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world including Clare Billson, HBO Max's "Finding Magic Mike" finalist Nate Bryan, Kiana De Van der Schueren, Jake Paul Green, Edson Juarez, Burim Jusufi, Nicholas Phillips, Brian Siregar, Blake Varga, and Joshua Williams. New to the MAGIC MIKE LIVE stage are Josh Berovides, Blair Edwards, Marcquet Hill, Davis Rahal, Joavanie Santiago and Tait Winston.

While inspiring more than one million guests around the world with shows currently running in Las Vegas, London, the North American tour and past engagements in Berlin and Australia, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has earned its place at the center of the cultural zeitgeist with regular appearances on major TV shows including The Drew Barrymore Show, ELLEN, The TODAY Show, The Graham Norton Show, This is Us, Britain's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. MAGIC MIKE LIVE also inspired HBO Max's instant-hit unscripted reality series Finding Magic Mike, and has helped continue to fuel popularity for the "Magic Mike" film franchise, which will release its third and final installment "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in February 2023.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour is produced by Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, and Nick Wechsler in association with Vincent Marini, Bruce Robert Harris, Jack W. Batman, Julian Stoneman, Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Los Angeles Media Fund, ZKM Media, Richard Winkler, Alan Shorr, Dawn Smalberg, Marlene and Gary Cohen, and Simon Thomas. Bat Out of Hell Productions (BOOH) in association with S2BN Entertainment, helmed by Emmy and Tony-Award winner Michael Cohl and partner Tony Smith, is the lead promoter of the multi-year tour.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour will perform a 90-minute show at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with additional performances at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and at Midnight on Saturday. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets, VIP upgrades, and more information, visit MMLTour.com or call 833.624.4265. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-633-0195 or email Hello@IndigoTickets.com.