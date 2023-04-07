Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast & Company Announced For Miami's Powerhouse Premiere Of #GRACED

A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.

Apr. 07, 2023  
The cast has been announced for #Graced by Vanessa Garcia from Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center in collaboration with Abre Camino Collective. Running May 4 - 21. A stellar team has been assembled to bring Garcia's clever comic road trip play to life.

Melissa Almaguer (Broadway Factor, Miami New Drama, Abre Camino, Main Street Players, White Rose Miami, Miami Theatre Center, New Theatre, City Theatre and more) appears as Catherine, who embarks on a cross-country trip with her friend Lewis (stage and film actor, Christopher Anthony Ferrer) to understand, essentially, what it means to be "American" ... now.

Along the way they meet a wayward nun (Dalia Aleman, who appeared in Victor Victoria, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Guido's Mother in Nine) and a queer homeschooled teenager (improviser, actor, filmmaker, writer, dancer, and alt-comedian, Sabrín Diehl). The cast is completed with BroadwayWorld Award nominee, Kristian Bikic and - playing the Queen of social media is Miami's own Queen of Social Media, Lucy Lopez. Formerly the power on Power 96, now she is "trying to figure out life in the most spanglish way ever" as the host of Mamacita Rica Podcast

The company includes B.J. Duncan (scenic design), Tony Galaska (lighting), Natasha Hernandez (costume design), Matt Corey, the resident sound designer, and Miriam Sierra on properties. What's road trip without maps? Steve Covey designed the projection mapping.




