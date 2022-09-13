Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Performances run Sept 27 – Oct 22, 2022.

Miami Metro News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
Cast Announced For IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

This month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens a REGIONAL PREMIER and the first production of its seventh season, In the Next Room, or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl.

In the Next Room, or the vibrator play is a hysterical comedy about marriage, intimacy, and medicine. In 1880 at the dawn of electricity, Dr. Givings has invented an extraordinary new device to treat "hysteria" in women (and some men): the vibrator. This treatment, administered in his private home office, involves draining "emotional excess" by inducing a paroxysm. In the next room, his young and energetic wife, Catherine, wonders how her husband helps his patients while she tries to tend to their newborn daughter. When a new "hysterical" patient and her husband bring their own complicated relationship and a wet nurse into the doctor's home, the Givings couple must confront the nature of their own marriage and what it truly means to love someone. With a revolving door of amusing characters, In the Next Room is never campy or lurid. This discreetly sensual comedy shares the heartbreak, humor, and humanity in our closest relationships.

LILY STEVEN (Catherine Givings) is delighted to be making her debut at The Studio Theatre! Favorite regional credits include Indecent (Chana) at Cape Rep, for which she won a BroadwayWorld award, The Moors (Emilie) and Miss Holmes Returns (Olive) at Greater Boston Stage Company, A Christmas Carol (Belle) at The Hanover Theatre, The Old Man and the Old Moon at The Umbrella Stage Company, and La Cage Aux Folles (Anne) at Reagle Music Theatre. Film/TV credits include Free Guy (20th Century Fox) and the upcoming The Holdovers (Miramax). University of Miami BFA Musical Theatre. Proud Boston native, EMC, and member of SAG-AFTRA. Love to MDAE. @lilymaclaren, lilysteven.com.


Steven Lane* (Dr. Givings) Central Florida credits include Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Dreaming, A Doll's House Part 2, Hound of the Baskervilles, Dancing Lessons, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, A Christmas Carol, Nicholas Nickleby, Into the Woods, (Orlando Shakes!); Heartbreak House, Hedda Gabler, Freud's Last Session, The Heiress, The Lion in Winter, The Little Foxes, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Big Meal, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Mad Cow Theatre); Regional Credits: My Fair Lady, Anything Goes, Hello Dolly, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Titanic, and many more. At Disney he's been a Pirate, a Jedi, a Knight, a Scoundrel and an Officer. He is a proud member of Actor's Equity and a graduate of Stetson University. Instagram: @slanesmyname

The complete cast includes: Whitney Morse (Sabrina Daldry), Alyson Johnson (Annie), Jada Griffin (Elizabeth), Faiz Siddique (Leo Irving), Matt Katzenmeier (Mr. Daldry), Leslie Munson (U/S Catherine Givings), Joe Llorens (U/S Dr. Givings), Ashleigh Ann Gardner (U/S Annie/ Sabrina), and Mark Kirschenbaum (U/S Mr. Daldry/ Leo Irving).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Director, Celine Rosenthal; Intimacy and Fight Director, D Granke; Scenic Designer, Kenny Constant, Joshua E. Gallagher & Clayton Becker; Costume Designer Monica Titus; Lighting Designer Tom Hansen; Original Music and Sound Designer, Alexander Sovronsky; Props Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; & Associate Sound Designer, Rew Tippin; Production Manager, Danielle Paccione; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Assistant Production Manager, Leslie Munson; Production Stage Manager, Grace Zottig; Assistant Stage Manager and Dramturgy, Stephanie Bezio; Swing Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Audio Engineer, Jessica Kearney; Lighting Supervisor, Mason Shell, Lighting Technician, Ally Southgate, Lead Carpenter, Alison Scharvella, and The Studio House Manager, Alec Speers.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners Of 26th Annual Members' ShowPalm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners Of 26th Annual Members' Show
September 13, 2022

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the prize winners of its current exhibition.
Cast Announced For IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY at The Studio Theatre Tierra del SolCast Announced For IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
September 13, 2022

This month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens a REGIONAL PREMIER and the first production of its seventh season, In the Next Room, or the vibrator play by Sarah Ruhl.  
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.