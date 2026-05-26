CATS to Open at William G Skaff Center With Entr'Acte Theatrix

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Entr'Acte Theatrix will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning, record-breaking, family friendly feline musical Cats at the William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from June 12th through the 28th.

Based upon Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, TS Eliot's 1939 whimsical collection of poems that humorously describe the personalities and behaviors of various cats, the musical has won numerous awards, had one of the longest runs in Broadway history, and has been seen by millions around the world. A newly imagined version of the show - Cats: The Jellicle Ball - is currently enjoying a hit run on Broadway.

A completely sung and danced-through musical, Cats tells the story of a tribe of cats called The Jellicles, who have gathered to make ‘the Jellicle Choice' – deciding which cat will be chosen to the ascend to the Heavyside Layer and come back to a new life.

“This show is a bit of a departure for us,” says Entr'Acte Theatrix' founder and producer Vicki Halmos. “It's a challenge we're excited to take on, and we have found an incredibly talented cast who are confident, creative, and enthusiastic. They have embraced their feline personalities with great passion - it's been a real treat to watch this show take shape.”

Cats' Director/Choreographer is Amber Lebrun. Music Director is Aaliyah Hirt; Elizabeth Southwell will serve as the production's Technical Director; the Production Stage Manager is Milo OConnor; and the Production Manager is Carlo Sabusap.

Lebrun's talented cast, made up entirely of local actors, includes Anneliese Wolfanger as Grizabella, Averi Cain as Jennyanydots / Ensemble, Keyla Zaltzburg as Victoria / Ensemble, Jacob Perry as Munkustrap, Shelby Tudor as Rumpleteazer / Ensemble,

Brianna Taitt as Jellylorum / Ensemble, Samuel Zilberstein as Bustopher Jones / Ensemble, Joshua Ewers as Old Deuteronomy, Benjamin Helbling as Mungojerrie / Ensemble, Joseph Farrar as Skimbleshanks, Maya Suchy as Macavity / Bombalurina, Tysen Odeh as Mistoffelees / Ensemble, Desir Dumerjuste as Rum Tum Tugger, Greg Halmos as Gus the Theatre Cat, Nik Rosa as Rumpus Cat, Polina Sharova as Cassandra, Amber Lebrun as Demeter, and Aaliyah Hirt as Jemima.

Cats will run from June 12 - 28 at William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach (500 Spencer Drive, WPB, 33409). Tickets range in price from $20 - $40 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at https://linktr.ee/entractetheatrix or by phone at 561-833-7529. (Please note: tickets purchased at the door will be $5 more).

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