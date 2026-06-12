 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: CATS Cast Takes the Stage at Entr’Acte Theatrix

Performances will run June 12th through the 28th.

By:

All new photos have been released of the cast of Entr’Acte Theatrix' production of Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ward-winning, record-breaking, family-friendly feline musical.  The show will open at the William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach and run from June 12th through the 28th. Check out the photos below!

A completely sung and danced-through musical, Cats tells the story of a tribe of cats called The Jellicles, who have gathered to make ‘the Jellicle Choice’ – deciding which cat will be chosen to the ascend to the Heavyside Layer and come back to a new life.

Photo Credit:  Carol Kassie

Photos: CATS Cast Takes the Stage at Entr’Acte Theatrix Image
Cats

Photos: CATS Cast Takes the Stage at Entr’Acte Theatrix Image
Cats

Photos: CATS Cast Takes the Stage at Entr’Acte Theatrix Image
Cats







Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS

CATS in Miami Metro CATS
William G. Skaff Center (6/12-6/28) PHOTOS
Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL in Miami Metro Lisa Corrao: GOLDEN GIRL
Ft. Lauderdale Improv (6/24-6/24)
Mae West in Sunset Boulevard in Miami Metro Mae West in Sunset Boulevard
Plays of Wilton (5/27-6/28)
Slow Burn Theatre Co: Dear Evan Hansen - Smart Stage Matinee Series in Miami Metro Slow Burn Theatre Co: Dear Evan Hansen - Smart Stage Matinee Series
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (4/15-4/15)
Jack Johnson in Miami Metro Jack Johnson
ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre (8/18-8/18)
The Addams Family in Miami Metro The Addams Family
Athens Theatre (9/18-10/11)
DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL in Miami Metro DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-11/01)
South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Chamber Music Series – Farrenc & Pejačević in Miami Metro South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Chamber Music Series – Farrenc & Pejačević
The Center of Spiritual Living (6/26-6/26)
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B in Miami Metro Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B
American Stage Theatre Company (6/02-6/20)
Hadestown: Teen Edition: A Summer Theater Camp Production in Miami Metro Hadestown: Teen Edition: A Summer Theater Camp Production
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center (7/30-8/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets