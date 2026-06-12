Photos: CATS Cast Takes the Stage at Entr’Acte Theatrix
Performances will run June 12th through the 28th.
By: Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the cast of Entr’Acte Theatrix' production of Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ward-winning, record-breaking, family-friendly feline musical. The show will open at the William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach and run from June 12th through the 28th. Check out the photos below!
A completely sung and danced-through musical, Cats tells the story of a tribe of cats called The Jellicles, who have gathered to make ‘the Jellicle Choice’ – deciding which cat will be chosen to the ascend to the Heavyside Layer and come back to a new life.
Photo Credit: Carol Kassie
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