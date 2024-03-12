CAROLINE, OR CHANGE To Have South Florida Premiere At Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Playhouse will present the South Florida Premiere of the Broadway musical Caroline, or Change from March 27 - April 14, 2024 at the Miracle Theatre.

Set in one of the most pivotal times in America's history, this groundbreaking musical, created by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Shrek The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie), pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

Loosely based on an incident from Kushner's childhood, Caroline, or Change unfolds against the backdrop of the Kennedy assassination and the Civil Rights Movement in sleepy Lake Charles, Louisiana, during the tumultuous final months of 1963. The play centers on the intertwined lives of the Gellman family and their African American maid, Caroline. Amidst the era's social upheaval, a fragile, yet beautiful friendship develops between the young Gellman son, Noah, and Caroline. Noah's stepmother, Rose, unable to give Caroline a raise, suggests she keep the money that Noah leaves in his pockets. Caroline balks and refuses to take money from a child, but her own children desperately need food and clothing. Outside of Caroline's world, some of the greatest social advancements that the country has seen are being set in motion, and change is knocking on the door. Tesori's exhilarating score weaves gospel, pop, blues, jazz, and traditional Jewish melodies together to support the story.

Caroline, or Change, garnered critical acclaim on Broadway and earned six Tony Award nominations. With its compelling portrayal of one of the most powerful female roles in musical theatre, it remains a cherished and thrilling theatrical experience for audiences worldwide.

"Never before seen on South Florida's stages, Caroline, or Change is a remarkably rare musical theatre piece that combines so much diversity in both its musical styles and the story that unfolds before us," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "Despite its setting 60 years in the past, the relevance of the story remains ever-present, and needs to be seen and re-explored by audiences young and old alike."

Veteran actress Kareema Khouri will star as Caroline Thibodeaux. Khouri has appeared previously at Actors' Playhouse in last season's hit musical Escape to Margaritaville and Godspell. She most recently wowed audiences as Shirelle/Lucille in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Franco Kiglies, star of Actors' Playhouse Musical Theatre for Young Audiences' recent productions of Stuart Little and NARNIA: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, makes his Mainstage debut as Noah Gellman. The cast features Asher Makeba, Gabrielle Graham and Whitney Renee as The Radio, Toddra Brunson as The Washing Machine, Don Seward as The Dryer/The Bus, Patti Gardner as Grandma Gellman, Peter Tedeschi as Grandpa Gellman, Annaya Charlicia as Dotty Moffett, Tyler Symone as The Moon, and Cassidy Joseph, Liam X. Williams and London Khouri as Caroline's children Emmie, Jackie and Joe Thibodeaux, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Howard Elson as Mr. Stopnick.

Directed by David Arisco, the creative team for Caroline, or Change includes Associate Director/Choreographer Ron Hutchins, Co-Musical Director/Conductor Antoine Khouri, Co-Musical Director/Keyboardist Jacob Randall Holmes, Scenic Designer Brandon Newton, Lighting Designer Eric Nelson, Costume Designer Ellis Tillman, Sound Designer Reidar Sorensen, Technical Director Gene Seyffer, Production Manager Carlos Correa, Assistant Technical Director and Scenic Charge Artist Amanda Sparhawk, Set Dresser and Properties Designer Jodi Dellaventura, Stage Manager Amy London and Assistant Stage Manager Amanda Corbin.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, BACARDÍ U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, Lowe Art Museum, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $100. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, April 14. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m.