CALENDAR GIRLS Opens At The Lake Worth Playhouse For A Special Limited Engagement

Lake Worth Playhouse (Executive Director, Stephanie Smith; Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola) announces the opening of Calendar Girls as a special Limited Engagement.

CALENDAR GIRLS opens Friday, December 2, 2022 and runs for four shows that weekend through December 4, 2022.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from a hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame.

CALENDAR GIRLS stars Linda Osborn (Cora), Diane Miles (Chris), Jill Williams (Annie), Elaine Ermolovich (Jessie), Nancy Dickenson (Celia), Lisa Moss (Ruth), Betsi Bittar (Marie), Cece Daratany (Brenda Hulse), Richard Forbes (John), Carl Van Dyke (Rod), Elise Levine (Lady Cravenshire), Ted Luxana (Lawrence), Amanda Rossi (Elaine), and Maya Suchy (Leah).

Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org.