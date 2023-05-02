Bryant Park Neighborhood Association Donates To The Lake Worth Playhouse

Daniel Eilola, Artistic Director of the Lake Worth Playhouse, has accepted a donation of $350 from Marshall Pass on behalf of the Bryant Park Neighborhood Association. The funds will provide a summer camp experience for two Lake Worth Beach children who will have the opportunity to participate in Theatre Summer Camp, a week-long themed camp geared for kids between the ages of 6 and 11. The camp will focus on performing arts, where the kids will have the opportunity to sing, dance and act, as well as do arts and crafts, learn basic backstage skills and perform for friends and family at the end of the week. weeklong Theatre Summer Camp opportunities for two Lake Worth Beach children.

In addition to a regular schedule of Main Stage Plays and Musicals, Limited Engagements and Black Box Productions, the theatre offers a wide range of classes for both children and adults. Classes for adults include Beginning and Intermediate Tap, Everyone Can Improv and Acting for the Stage. Children and Teen classes include Acting, Improv, Musical Theatre and Dance for the Theatre, in addition to two arts camp options this summer!

The Lake Worth Playhouse is a 501 © 3 non-profit community theatre and we depend on the generosity of individuals, public and private organizations to support our artistic, educational and cultural mission. Currently, the Education Department needs support for a Bus Fund. We've had many schools and children's organizations tell us that they don't have access to funds for bussing, whether for a field trip or for our outreach program. Let's remove that barrier and give every child the opportunity to be exposed to the arts and to arts education by providing transportation to the theatre.