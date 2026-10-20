Broward Performing Arts Foundation Names Two New Board Members

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Two new members have joined the Board of Directors of the Broward Performing Arts Foundation, and three current members have assumed new roles.

The new members, Nancy Bryant and Charles Tatelbaum, are distinguished for their philanthropy and leadership in the South Florida community.

Nancy Bryant has long supported arts and education in the communities where she resides and, along with her husband, Jerry Taylor, have made funding these programs a philanthropic priority. In Washington, D.C., she played an important role with the Kennedy Center as a member of the Center's National Committee for the Performing Arts and as chairman of the Washington Committee, raising funds for education through the arts, especially in underserved communities. Earlier, Bryant had a major career in association management, heading up the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors in Washington, D.C., a leading international commercial real estate association with 3,600 members in the U.S. and abroad. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, she attended Austin College, a small liberal arts school in Sherman, Texas. Through their foundation, personal giving and grants through the Community Foundation, Nancy and Jerry have contributed $1.8 million to the Broward Performing Arts Foundation since 2003.

Charles (Chuck) Tatelbaum has been an active practicing attorney for 60 years and is the creditors' rights and bankruptcy practice group chair at the Tripp Scott law firm in Fort Lauderdale. A resident of Rio Vista with his wife Kitty, Tatelbaum has served as pro bono legal counsel for the Rio Vista Civic Association for 20 years. In addition to his professional work as an attorney, Tatelbaum is active in many not-for-profit organizations. He currently serves as budget and finance committee chair for South Florida PBS and has just completed a term as chair of the Board of Advisors of Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University. He also participates annually as a clown in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

'Nancy and Chuck are accomplished leaders who share a genuine passion for giving back and strengthening our community,' said Broward Performing Arts Foundation President Lisa Kitei. 'We are delighted to welcome them to the board and look forward to the experience, perspective and enthusiasm they will bring to the Foundation.'

Assuming new leadership roles for 2026-2027 are Treasurer Jim LaBate, Principal at LaBate Holdings; Investment Committee Chair Eric Vainder, Northern Trust Senior Market Executive for Broward County; and Planned Giving Committee Chair Kurt Zimmerman, Managing Partner of Zimmerman Law, who previously served in the role from 2016 to 2019.

Continuing in their leadership roles are Chair Dev Motwani, Managing Partner of Merrimac Ventures; Vice Chair Ann M. Burris, Director of Business Development for Capital Marine Group LLC; Secretary Alice Lucia Jackson; and Immediate Past Chair Senator George S. LeMieux, Chairman of the Board of Gunster, public servant and author.

For more than 40 years, the Broward Performing Arts Foundation has been instrumental in providing support for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Foundation was established in 1985 to deliver the required private funding to build the Center and create an endowment to sustain its operations. Over the years, the Foundation has successfully raised funds to support the Broward Center's innovative and diverse programming, arts-in-education initiatives, community engagement activities and capital projects. In 2021, the Foundation completed a $30 million capital campaign to renovate and restore the iconic Parker Playhouse. Prior to this, it raised $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

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