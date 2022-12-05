Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The Wick

The Wick Theatre and Museum Club is going global this New Year's Eve! The recently redesigned venue will offer an incomparable celebration to ring in 2023. From an immersive international dining experience to a concert by Broadway, film, & TV star Erich Bergen, this extravaganza will impress Father Time!

Tickets are $375 for the full evening including a cocktail reception, 4-course dinner, concert in the theatre, balloon drop, champagne toast, and after party. Tickets for the concert and after party are $150. Reserve your seat now at www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

"It's time to put the glamour back into New Year's Eve," declared Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. "People are longing for an over-the-top celebration, and this is it!"

Following cocktails in the grand lobby, join us in the impressive new Museum Club, for a decadent dining experience curated by Chef William Walden. While enjoying sumptuous selections such as carved chateaubriand and butter poached lobster, guests will be entertained by live performances and an immersive video sojourn to view celebrations around the globe.

Moving to the theatre, get ready for an unforgettable high-energy show! Headlining this memorable event, direct from New York City, is Erich Bergen. The multi-talented star captured hearts as fan-favorite Blake Moran on the hit show Madame Secretary, dazzled Broadway fans with roles in Waitress and Chicago, and left an indelible impression as Bob Gaudio in the film and stage versions of Jersey Boys. During his debut concert at The Wick, Bergen will be backed by a live band, and will regale the audience with songs and stories from his acclaimed career including music by Frank Sinatra, Peter Allen, Barry Manilow, Michael Jackson, and more!

The Wick Theater is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas - Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the

website to view the menu for this show. New in 2022 is the Museum Club, a state-of-the-art theatrical experience with dazzling 360 degrees projections. This year's exhibit, Ascot, celebrates the history of one of America's greatest musicals, My Fair Lady.