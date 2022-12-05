Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The Wick

The Wick Theatre has a spectacular NYE planned that will incorporate every aspect of the venue from immersive videos to  decadent dining to an amazing concert.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Broadway & TV Star Erich Bergen Headlines Immersive New Year's Eve At The Wick

The Wick Theatre and Museum Club is going global this New Year's Eve! The recently redesigned venue will offer an incomparable celebration to ring in 2023. From an immersive international dining experience to a concert by Broadway, film, & TV star Erich Bergen, this extravaganza will impress Father Time!

Tickets are $375 for the full evening including a cocktail reception, 4-course dinner, concert in the theatre, balloon drop, champagne toast, and after party. Tickets for the concert and after party are $150. Reserve your seat now at www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

"It's time to put the glamour back into New Year's Eve," declared Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. "People are longing for an over-the-top celebration, and this is it!"

Following cocktails in the grand lobby, join us in the impressive new Museum Club, for a decadent dining experience curated by Chef William Walden. While enjoying sumptuous selections such as carved chateaubriand and butter poached lobster, guests will be entertained by live performances and an immersive video sojourn to view celebrations around the globe.

Moving to the theatre, get ready for an unforgettable high-energy show! Headlining this memorable event, direct from New York City, is Erich Bergen. The multi-talented star captured hearts as fan-favorite Blake Moran on the hit show Madame Secretary, dazzled Broadway fans with roles in Waitress and Chicago, and left an indelible impression as Bob Gaudio in the film and stage versions of Jersey Boys. During his debut concert at The Wick, Bergen will be backed by a live band, and will regale the audience with songs and stories from his acclaimed career including music by Frank Sinatra, Peter Allen, Barry Manilow, Michael Jackson, and more!

The Wick Theater is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas - Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the

website to view the menu for this show. New in 2022 is the Museum Club, a state-of-the-art theatrical experience with dazzling 360 degrees projections. This year's exhibit, Ascot, celebrates the history of one of America's greatest musicals, My Fair Lady.




Arts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The H Photo
Arts Garage Issues Public Statement By Playwright Tyler Ellman On Antisemitism & The Holocaust
Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has issued a public statement on antisemitism and the Holocaust by playwright Tyler Ellman, who's play Tap Dancing Through Auschwitz will be presented at Arts Garage on December 22 and 24.
BWW Review: New City Players Takes Us Home for the Holidays With ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Photo
BWW Review: New City Players Takes Us Home for the Holidays With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
This year, New City Players just created what could possibly be a brand-new Christmas tradition with their production of It’s A Wonderful Life, which opened on December 2 at Island City Stage.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Delray Beach Play Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Delray Beach Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
MOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This Month Photo
MOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This Month
The scintillating MOUSE KING is set to make its ninth consecutive holiday run at The Mandelstam Theater. Conceived by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal, and the award-winning singer-songwriter and prolific composer of children's musical theater Jim Camacho, MOUSE KING is a spellbinding musical that reimagines the famed story of The Nutcracker as told by the nutcracker's adversaries - the mice.

More Hot Stories For You


MOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This MonthMOUSE KING Will Return to South Miami This Month
December 3, 2022

The scintillating MOUSE KING is set to make its ninth consecutive holiday run at The Mandelstam Theater. Conceived by Sesame Street and Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal, and the award-winning singer-songwriter and prolific composer of children's musical theater Jim Camacho, MOUSE KING is a spellbinding musical that reimagines the famed story of The Nutcracker as told by the nutcracker's adversaries - the mice.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium Presents Traditional Holiday Lineup for VERY MERRY HOLIDAY SEASONMiami-Dade County Auditorium Presents Traditional Holiday Lineup for VERY MERRY HOLIDAY SEASON
December 3, 2022

Seasonal favorites will kick off the holidays at Miami-Dade County Auditorium beginning tonight, December 3, 2022. The Auditorium's multilingual programming for the “Very Merry Holiday Season” will include affordable theater and musical performances for the whole community, beginning with The Nutcracker on December 3, 2022.
Area Stage Company To Host RENT Masterclass To Prep For Their Upcoming ProductionArea Stage Company To Host RENT Masterclass To Prep For Their Upcoming Production
December 2, 2022

Area Stage Company has announce d Rent Masterclass! This two-hour masterclass, hosted by Carbonell winners, Imran Hylton and Maria Banda-Rodaz, will fully equip young actors to audition for Rent this coming winter.
Photo Centre Names Keith Carter As FOTOmentor For FOTOfusion 2023Photo Centre Names Keith Carter As FOTOmentor For FOTOfusion 2023
December 1, 2022

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization's 28th annual FOTOfusion will once again be live, January 24-28, in downtown West Palm Beach, and will spotlight photographer Keith Carter, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.
Area Stage Conservatory Presents the Holiday Spectacular, ELF JR!Area Stage Conservatory Presents the Holiday Spectacular, ELF JR!
December 1, 2022

Area Stage invites you to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a heartwarming musical for the whole family! Based on the beloved 2003 Christmas comedy hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF JR will be performed by Area Stage Conservatory's student actors ages 6-15, and Area Stage's Inclusion Theatre project students with unique abilities. 
share