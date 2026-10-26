Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Britnee Kellogg to Perform at Moss Cultural Arts Center
The rising country star will be joined by fellow artist and songwriter Jay Valor for the performance.
Country songstress Britnee Kellogg is scheduled to perform at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. The chart-topping performer will be joined by fellow country artist and songwriter, Jay Valor.
A devoted fan of Johnny Cash and June Carter from the age of 6, Kellogg was inspired to pursue her country music career from an early age and has successfully captured the hearts of countless fans with her talent, honesty, and unmistakable charm.
Kellogg has shared the stage with top artists, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi, and appeared on CBS reality series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton. Her infectious songs have topped the charts and earned millions of TikTok impressions. Beyond the records, Kellogg’s vibrant personality shines through her viral social media video series, Trash Day, which connects fans to her candid and unfiltered approach to life and music.
A country artist with a rock edge, Jay Valor pairs commanding vocals and melodic guitar riffs with poetic songwriting and lyrics that explore the human experience. Nearly two decades of singing and playing guitar, along with his deep admiration for The Beatles, Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, and Jason Isbell, have helped him develop a sound defined by grit and depth and cultivate a loyal following. In addition to Kellogg, Valor has shared the stage with some of country’s biggest names, including Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, and Alabama.
Britnee Kellogg with Jay Valor is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $40 to $55, with VIP tickets available for $65. VIP tickets require two or more tickets per table and include table seating and a complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink.
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