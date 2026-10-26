Britnee Kellogg to Perform at Moss Cultural Arts Center

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Country songstress Britnee Kellogg is scheduled to perform at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. The chart-topping performer will be joined by fellow country artist and songwriter, Jay Valor.

A devoted fan of Johnny Cash and June Carter from the age of 6, Kellogg was inspired to pursue her country music career from an early age and has successfully captured the hearts of countless fans with her talent, honesty, and unmistakable charm.

Kellogg has shared the stage with top artists, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi, and appeared on CBS reality series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton. Her infectious songs have topped the charts and earned millions of TikTok impressions. Beyond the records, Kellogg’s vibrant personality shines through her viral social media video series, Trash Day, which connects fans to her candid and unfiltered approach to life and music.

A country artist with a rock edge, Jay Valor pairs commanding vocals and melodic guitar riffs with poetic songwriting and lyrics that explore the human experience. Nearly two decades of singing and playing guitar, along with his deep admiration for The Beatles, Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, and Jason Isbell, have helped him develop a sound defined by grit and depth and cultivate a loyal following. In addition to Kellogg, Valor has shared the stage with some of country’s biggest names, including Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Parmalee, and Alabama.

Britnee Kellogg with Jay Valor is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $40 to $55, with VIP tickets available for $65. VIP tickets require two or more tickets per table and include table seating and a complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 16 Hrs 22 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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