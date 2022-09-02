Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boca Raton Historical Society Will Host GOLDEN JUBILEE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration Next Month

The festive event will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Olivia Hollaus, Board Chair of the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) today announced that the nonprofit organization will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at a Golden Jubilee, an evening of dining, dancing, and more. The festive event will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Addison, located at 2 E. Camino Real in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Historical Society was founded in 1972 as a private, nonprofit organization headquartered in Historic Town Hall, built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places-now the home of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

"The GOLDEN JUBILEE will be a delightful and delicious ticketed event with all proceeds benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society," promises Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and a Style Contributor at Boca Magazine.

"There will be decade-inspired passed hors d'oeuvres, food stations and cocktails; a full open bar; dancing along to live entertainment; even decade-inspired activations including a cigar lounge," adds Zoe Lanham, event Co-Chair and Vice President of the Addison.

GOLDEN JUBILEE sponsors include the Addison, Republic National Distributing Company, Boca Magazine, Premier Estate Properties/MJ Real Estate, CP Group & BRiC, VetteXperts, AW Concierge, Cristino Chocolates, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Salt N Spirits, Protect My Shoes, Celebrity Entertainment, Munoz Photography, The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Kapow!, Phyllis Robinson, the Robinson Family, Berman Law Firm, Casa de Montecristo, Holly Meehan, Cristine Karas, Michelle Lawson Photography, Valentin Creative, artNEST, Jar of Stars, Alman & Katz Dentistry, Custom DJ Services, JR Productions, Silverball Pinball Museum, and THOS Fashion School.

Tickets for Boca Raton Historical Society's GOLDEN JUBILEE are $180 for BRHHS members, $200 for non-members, and may be purchased at www.bocahistory.org.

The GOLDEN JUBILEE is just one of many exciting events planned this fall and winter for BRHS and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum including the 26th annual Walk of Recognition on November 29; a series of Town Hall Talks (October through February); a Town Hall Teatime with author Sally Ling on November 17; the exhibition Fifty Years of Collecting, running through December; and, starting in January, a new exhibition: MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall.





