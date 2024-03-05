Bailey Contemporary Arts Issues Call for New Artists in Residence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Pompano Beach’s Cultural Affairs Department is seeking participants for its Artists in Residence (AiR) Program at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA). As part of this program, eight studios at BaCA are available to individual artists in the visual, performative, and theatrical arts for a nine-month period from October 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025. The program, which was relaunched two seasons ago, has attracted an exciting and diverse array of artists who have benefited from the nurturing environment, unique opportunities, and exciting collaborations that are inherent to the initiative. The application process is open until March 21, 2024, with details available at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/calls-to-artists.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our next class of AiRs,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. “This program has proven to be a transformative experience for our participants, and we are very proud to be creating this dynamic cultural hub for artists in our community.”

A recent $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Broward was awarded to leverage the AiR program, providing stipends to the artists to create artworks that enhance Pompano Beach, while further developing their own artistic skills. It will be utilized over two class terms, with the current class having participated in Jazz Fest Pompano Beach with headliner Grammy® Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis. AiRs live painted, live muraled, created a live installation, and even delivered a powerful dance performance in front of 10,000 people in attendance. The official t-shirt of this year’s Jazz Fest included artwork from AiR Michele del Campo.

The AiRs also excelled in receiving grants to propel their careers. One of the AiRs, Michele del Campo, received a Broward Cultural Division Artists Innovation Grant for $10,000. Four AiRs were awarded the Broward Cultural Division Artists Support Grant including Djerlens Chery, Oscar Montoya, Louiveste La Croix, and Walter O’Neill. And one AiR, Alejandra Abad, received the Broward Cultural Division Regional Artists Support Grant.

The 2024/2025 class of AiRs will be introduced in June at the 2nd Annual Vernissage event, which showcases the out-going classes’ culminating works. Each month during the new classes term, individual artists will be featured as Artist of the Month and be showcased at events and workshops.

Through this residency, the Cultural Affairs Department strives to cultivate an environment where artists can craft their talents and enhance their experience through artistic development and experimentation. The residency’s structure is therefore left relatively open to cater to individuality, spontaneity, and collaboration. BaCA should be considered a safe space where all art forms, intellectual and creative pursuits, methods of artistic investigation, and aesthetic inquiry are accepted, nurtured, and celebrated. A dynamic environment will be created through the AiR Program – one that appeals to onlookers and attracts locals and visitors alike who can watch the creative process unfold.