BRIT FLOYD Celebrates 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon at the King Center

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Elko Concerts has announced Brit Floyd: Celebrating 50 Years of The Dark Side of the Moon, coming to the Space Coast on Memorial Day Weekend! The event will take place on Saturday, May 27th at 8 PM at the King Center's L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 16th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and starting at noon at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com

Brit Floyd will be offering a VIP Meet and Greet Soundcheck Experience for all 2023 shows. Guests will have an exclusive opportunity to browse through all the show merchandise and to chat to show personnel pre-show. Brit Floyd's musicians will treat the VIP audience to a special bonus performance of two classic Pink Floyd songs not featured in the evening show, and then afterwards will come down from the stage to meet all of the guests. The musicians will sign merchandise, take photos and be happy to chat with all VIP ticket holders.

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky.

The 2 and a half hours plus set list will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd's magnificent catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Medal and much more.

Taking to the stage to perform note for note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.

The band will also feature Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila and all the other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of Brit Floyd over the course of the last decade.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation', NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables, and theatrics.