BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to the Arsht Center This Summer

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced BLUE MAN GROUP (@bluemangroup) and now the smash hit phenomenon returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) for a limited engagement this summer beginning June 29 through July 3, 2022. This production features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. The men are still blue, but the rest is all new! South Florida fans are encouraged to join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages complete with pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.

Tickets to BLUE MAN GROUP are $35, $49, $69, $85 and $99,* and may be purchased now at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

The show features brand new songs, a completely new set and environment for the Blue Men, never-before-seen instruments and audience interaction alongside iconic and beloved BLUE MAN GROUP moments. The result is a new show that remains steeped in collective joy, creation, music, humor, and connection.

Audiences can look forward to newly constructed and remastered instruments including: The Tonemill: a rotating wheel of plastic tubes the Blue Men play with boom whackers to make sounds. Inspired by a child's pinwheel, originally sketched on a napkin, the Tonemill has a mesmerizing effect when played and will be used in a brand-new piece in the North American Tour called "Galaxymaker."

Original new songs and scenes include: "Data Collection": a new song that integrates live-captured audience samples and transforms them into a music. "Signal to Noise": a Blue Man social dance, inspired by their playing and the audience. "Face-not-a-Face": a scene that plays on contemporary facial recognition software.



BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, BLUE MAN GROUP has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and CaldeiraÞo do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, BLUE MAN GROUP has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, BLUE MAN GROUP has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

BLUE MAN GROUP is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information, please visit BlueMan.com/tour or follow @bluemangroup on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.