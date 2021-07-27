Auditions for THE VICTORY DOLLS

The Victory Dolls are expanding! This elite South Florida vocal group is adding new members for the upcoming season and seeking Video Audition Submissions.



By AUGUST 5th, please submit:

Head shot and resume

Indication of your voice part (Soprano 1, Soprano 2, Alto) and vocal range

A video performance of 16 bars of a 1940's song of your choice

Email materials, with a private YouTube or Vimeo link to your audition video, to Kevin Barrett, Producer, at: kevinbarrettdbp@gmail.com

Callbacks will be scheduled on August 23rd at the Delray Beach Playhouse. If notified, you must attend callbacks at your assigned time on that date. COVID protocols will be followed. The following will be expected at the callbacks:

16 bars each of one ballad and one uptempo 1940's song of your choice (one can be the same as in your recording). These should not be a cappella; please bring sheet music clearly marked, as an accompanist will be provided.

Sight-sing selections from The Victory Dolls' arrangements, as part of a trio

Dance call in small groups. Must wear heels.

We are looking for female performers:

Of all ethnicities, aged 20's-50's

Who are highly proficient and experienced in reading music, singing harmonies and blending, and who are comfortable learning parts on their own

Who are personable and comfortable interacting with audiences during and after performances, and at special appearances

With flexible schedules

The Victory Dolls management and creative team:

Kevin Barrett, Producer

Shelley Keelor, Company Manager

Caryl Fantel, Music Director

For information on The Victory Dolls, visit thevictorydolls.com.