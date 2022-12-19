Arts Garage in Delray Beach to Host Two Fun Events in Early 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today announced the nonprofit organization will present two fun events during the first week of January 2023:

January 5 (Thursday) at 5 pm

Book Signing & Discussion

Popular cabaret star Jill Switzer will sign copies of her new helpful how-to guide The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond. The evening will start with a live musical performance by Jill & Rich Switzer.

Tickets: $15

January 6 (Friday) at 8 pm

Kevin Bozeman

Launching The Art of Laughter comedy series is Kevin Bozeman, who's comedic style is witty and clever, with amusing and hilarious stories of his childhood and life as a parent mixed in. With a smooth and clever style, a great smile and a contagious laugh, he has been entertaining in clubs and colleges across the country, was a semi-finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2015, and has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

Tickets: $30

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.