Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2

The series is presented in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the first Friday of every month.

MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today reminded fans that the nonprofit organization's popular comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023, returns next month with another side-splitting headliner. The series is presented in collaboration with The Comedy Zone on the first Friday of every month.

June 2 (Friday) at 8 pm

Zach Noe Towers

An LA-based comedian, actor, and writer, Zach Noe Towers can currently be seen hosting on the E! series Nightly Pop, on the E! series Dating #NoFilter, as well as on season 3 of Netflix's Dear White People. He was selected to be a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival 2018 and was one of Time Out Magazine's "2018 Comedians to Watch." He can be seen touring comedy clubs around the country, and on tour with comics such as Whitney Cummings and Fortune Feimster. His short film Killer Friends (which he directed, wrote, and starred in) was screened at many film festivals both domestically and internationally, and won the overall audience award at Dances with Films.

Tickets: $30. Tickets are only $30 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. "Connecting our community to the world through the Arts"-this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline-it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU