ArtServe to Bring National 'Healing Through Art' Initiative To Fort Lauderdale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following in the footsteps of this year's first-ever National Summit on the Arts and subsequent launch of a new federal Interagency Working Group on Arts, Health, and Civic Infrastructure, Fort Lauderdale's ArtServe will open a new exhibit on Friday, April 12 called "Looking Forward-Healing Through Art."

The exhibit, which launches with an April 12 free public reception from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., runs through Friday, June 15 at ArtServe.

To RSVP, click here: https://fb.me/e/wM0NtPwFl

The April 12 reception will include a panel discussion, "make and take" art stations and live performances by local musical artists, improv artists and comedians.

ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission to Healing Through Art is also free.

Created through a grant from Funding Arts Broward and sponsored by Broward County Cultural Division and Florida Arts & Culture, Healing Through Art will feature artists who focus on mental wellness and healing, as well as those who create art despite physical or mental challenges.

Among the exhibitors will be deaf and/or physically or intellectually challenged adults from Schott Communities.

"For this exhibit, we're directing our efforts on arts communities we believe are most neglected, such as youth in crisis, senior citizens and caregivers, among others," ArtServe CEO Jason Hughes explained. "Through immersive, hands-on stations, performances and art installations at 'Healing Through Art,' ArtServe will create a welcoming, safe and creative space for those who need it most."

"Hands-on group art projects can be instrumental in forging camaraderie and self-esteem for everyone," Hughes added.

As the National Endowment for the Arts explained, "Arts and culture enrich our lives, our communities, and our nation. In this pivotal moment in our history, there is a growing recognition that the arts reveal new ideas, unlock opportunities, and help us confront the many challenges before us."

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.