ArtServe Art Exhibit Explores Challenges of Life After Military Service

Ninety-three years ago on July 21, 1930, the creation of the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration forever changed how Americans cared for our veterans after their active service was completed.

To celebrate that commitment, ArtServe is opening a new exhibit coinciding with the Veterans Administration's 93rd anniversary called "Veterans: A Family Perspective."

With title sponsorship by the Moss Foundation, the exhibit officially opens with a free, public reception on Friday, July 21, 2023 at ArtServe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ArtServe is located at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

It concludes on Monday, September 11 in tribute to first responders and other veterans of America's worst terrorist attack.

Artist participation in the "Veterans" exhibit is open to all, including veterans, active-duty service persons and military family members, whose artwork depicting the challenges of life after military service will be showcased.

To view the Call to Artists with instructions on how to submit artwork, click here.

"As the fanfare of July 4 sunsets each year, supporting our veterans remains a substantial daily need," ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes explained, noting that this imperative was underscored by the June 9, 2023 presidential executive order on "Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses, Military Caregivers, and Survivors." "So much of the heartache and difficulty of reintegrating veterans into civilian life is borne by their loved ones. The untold story of these families' courage will be on display at ArtServe."

In addition to the Moss Foundation, the Veterans exhibit is sponsored by United Way of Broward County's Mission United, the USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commissioning & Support Committee, Florida Power & Light, OutClique magazine and Primo Liquors. "Veterans: A Family Perspective" opens to the public on Friday, July 14.

Solo exhibits by Marilyn Johansen and Tony Khawam will also be on display.

ArtServe hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Thanks to a grant from Broward Cultural Division and Culture Builds Florida, admission to both the July 21 reception and the ongoing exhibit are free.

ArtServe inspires, supports and advances its diverse members, artists and community by promoting artistic development, education and prosperity through the exploration and presentation of the visual and performing arts.

Named a "2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit" by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and nonprofits, Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Now in its 35th year, ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts and is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. Each year, ArtServe programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, helping 2,000+ artists sell their work, build businesses and engage the community. To do that, ArtServe secures financial support through donations, sponsorships and memberships.