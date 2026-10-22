Art Palm Beach to Return to Palm Beach County Convention Center

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Art Palm Beach will return January 27-31, 2027, to the Palm Beach County Convention Center for its fifth annual edition. The premier midwinter contemporary art fair brings together international galleries for five days of art and discovery, offering collectors the opportunity to explore and acquire exceptional modern and contemporary art from around the world. The 2027 fair welcomes Tixr as its official ticketing partner, with tickets now on sale at ArtPalmBeach.com

'Art Palm Beach continues to evolve, welcoming exciting new galleries alongside returning exhibitors who have helped make the fair a highlight of South Florida's art season,' said Kassandra Voyagis, producer and executive director of Art Palm Beach. 'We're excited to bring together inspiring global art while creating meaningful opportunities for galleries, collectors and the wider cultural community to connect.'

New York galleries will take center stage at the 2027 fair, with an impressive lineup of returning exhibitors, including Hollis Taggart, Sundaram Tagore Gallery, Ethan Cohen Gallery, Modern Fine Art and Vallarino Fine Art. They will be joined by first-time exhibitor Allouche Gallery, further strengthening the fair's New York presence.

Returning European participants include SmithDavidson Gallery, Laurent Marthaler Contemporary, Galerie Raphael, K+Y Contemporary, Galerie Mark Hachem, L.E. Gallery and Deodato Arte. The fair also welcomes first-time exhibitors from across North America and Europe, including Louis Stern Fine Arts (Los Angeles), Rukaj Gallery (Toronto), Jody Klotz Fine Art (Texas), Schlieder Contemporary (Frankfurt) and MBG Gallery, alongside returning galleries from the United States, Europe and beyond.

Among the new participants, Louis Stern Fine Arts specializes in mid-century West Coast art, particularly hard-edge painting, and represents the estates of Helen Lundeberg, Lorser Feitelson and Karl Benjamin. Toronto's Rukaj Gallery focuses on postwar and contemporary art, while Jody Klotz Fine Art presents 19th- and 20th-century European and American painting, including Modernism and Color Field painting. Frankfurt's Schlieder Contemporary showcases emerging and established artists, with Art Palm Beach marking its U.S. debut.

South Florida galleries will also have a strong presence, including Palm Beach's Provident Fine Art, a destination for collectors seeking exceptional works, and Rosenbaum, which specializes in Postwar, Modern and Contemporary masters. They will be joined by first-time exhibitor Holden Luntz Gallery, known for fine art photography, and returning JF Gallery from West Palm Beach, a Latina- and woman-owned gallery.

DIVERSEartPB, the fair's non-commercial platform, returns with The Future as a Collaborative Human Experience, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, following her co-curatorial role with the Official Pavilion of Chile at the 61st Venice Art Biennale. Bringing together cultural institutions and practitioners across art, architecture, design and law, the program explores how interdisciplinary collaboration can shape shared futures through immersive, experimental exhibition environments.

A major highlight is a retrospective of locally-based artist, Bruce Helander, presented by Paul Fisher Gallery and sponsored by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. Opening January 27, on Helander's 80th birthday, the presentation celebrates the acclaimed artist's more than five-decade career. Known for vibrant collages and assemblages incorporating vintage ephemera and hand-embellished finishes, his work appears in more than 50 museum and public collections, including the Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum and Los Angeles County Museum of Art. A former provost of the Rhode Island School of Design and White House Fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts, Helander has deep ties to Palm Beach, where he founded Helander Gallery on Worth Avenue in 1982, representing major artists including Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol.

Produced by Fine Art Shows, the team behind LA Art Show, Art Palm Beach follows Los Angeles' major art fair, positioning the event as an East Coast kickoff to the international art calendar.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 14 Hrs 46 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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