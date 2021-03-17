Antoine Hunter and the Urban Jazz Dance Company Launch DANCING WHILE DEAF: Defying The Odds And Inspiring Others

Deaf dancer Antoine Hunter and the Urban Jazz Dance Company (AHUJDC) from the San Francisco Bay area inspire people every day with their perseverance and passion for dance. In partnership with Arts4All Florida, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' All Kids Included initiative presents A New Definition of Dance: Bridging Community, Culture and Communication Through Dance performed by AHUJDC.

Acclaimed African-American Deaf dancer and choreographer Antoine Hunter and his company will explore identity and spirituality while sharing wisdom and communication with the audience during this filmed dance production. The performance is presented via WALLCAST on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. at the New World Symphony SoundScape Park in Miami Beach. The screening will also be shown via Facebook Live. The free event is open to the public and the outdoor setting is ideal for social distancing.

This exciting performance supports the mission of All Kids Included - Accessible Arts Experiences for Kids (AKI). AKI promotes inclusive arts and cultural programs in school settings and throughout the community so that kids of all abilities and their families can participate fully in the arts. Currently, there are more than a dozen model demonstration projects being developed and/or implemented through the initiative.

To raise Deaf cultural awareness, American Sign Language and open captions will be featured throughout the performance. The company hopes to provide insight into the challenges of being Deaf/hard of hearing, while proving the arts have the power to connect people and bring joy to all. The performance also seeks to break down negative stereotypes of people with disabilities.

A New Definition of Dance: Bridging Community, Culture and Communication Through Dance is the culminating event following Hunter's six-month contract working with Arts4All Florida. Prior to the WALLCAST, Hunter will lead a virtual master class with high school and college students from Miami's New World School of the Arts.

For more information on the WALLCAST performance, please visit here.