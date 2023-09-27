Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Arts Garage in December

Performances are on December 8 & 9.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Arts Garage in December

Ann Hampton Callaway will perform two concerts on December 8 & 9 at Arts Garage.

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Seventies for a night of rousing and beautiful classics. Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time—Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon and more. And she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack and other beloved singers of the time. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see

Having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer, Ann Hampton Callaway is widely hailed as one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook. Voted recently by Broadwayworld.com as Performer of the Year, she is a born entertainer. Her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film.

Best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny, Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand’s recent CDs. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland and Barbara Carroll to name a few. Her new CD Finding Beauty - Originals Vol.1 will be released in a few days on Shanachie Records.




