Actors' Playhouse To Present Digital Version Of Lerner And Loewe's CAMELOT

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will present a digital version of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot from October 19 - 25, 2020 on Music Theatre International's new streaming platform ShowTix4U.

Camelot was set to be staged live at the Miracle Theatre in the spring, when tech rehearsals were shut down just days away from opening night due to the pandemic. Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco has reassembled the show's key stars virtually for a song-driven, hour-long version of the production.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that lead to a film version, and numerous revivals in New York, London and across the globe. Its Original Broadway Cast Album topped the charts for 60 weeks, with a rich score boasting such gems as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "The Lusty Month of May," and of course, "Camelot." This virtual, newly revised version focused directly on the leading characters and the classic Arthurian legend reinvents the famous duo's masterpiece.

The cast will include Britt Michael Gordon as King Arthur, Kayleen Seidl as Guenevere, Nick Fitzer as Lancelot and Sean Patrick Doyle as Mordred. Orlando Rodriguez, a young performer who is part of the Actors' Playhouse Conservatory program, will play Tom of Warwick. Directed by Arisco, Camelot features musical direction by David Nagy and sound mixing and editing is by Shaun Mitchell.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.actorsplayhouse.org. Subscribers and patrons who had previously purchased tickets to the live production will receive free access to this exciting streaming event.

Camelot will be available to view October 19 - 25, 2020 on Music Theatre International's new streaming platform ShowTix4U. Patrons will receive a link to view the digital production upon ticket purchase. The link is good for 48 hours from first click.

Photo credit: Alberto Romeu.

