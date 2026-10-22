A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Open in Miami in December

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The Miami premiere of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, playing a limited engagement December 1-6, 2026.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting, true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, showstopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics such as "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll halls of fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world, Diamond became bigger than Elvis.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle will lead the North American tour in the role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then.’ Labelle’s music career includes touring with artists such as Elton John, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen. His 2012 single, “Heartbreak Coverup” from his studio album, Two, has earned Gold and Platinum certifications, as well as a Canadian Radio Music Award. He also earned an International Acoustic Music Award for his 2019 hit single “Two Hearts and a Diamond.” Click here to watch to Jesse Labelle perform “Sweet Caroline.”

Tickets to A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical are $52.65 to $181.35* and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him.

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Original Broadway Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A Beautiful Noise touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy."

Original Broadway Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A Beautiful Noise—an inspiring book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs."

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chess), with tour direction by Austin Regan, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with Associate Choreography by Yasmine Lee.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Casting by ARC (CSA), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Aimeé Mangual Pagán of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical National Tour Stage Management team is led by Kaden Dolph, along with Rachel Mondschein. The Company Management team is Elise Brown and Gabby Shead. The Tour Music Director is Bryan McAdams.

Accessibility at the Arsht

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Ticket prices include fees. Visit ArshtCenter.org for up-to-date information.

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