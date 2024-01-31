Samara Joy Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center in February

24-year-old jazz sensation Samara Joy graces the stage in her Miami premier performance at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. With her Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping album, “Linger Awhile,” and 2024 Grammy nomination for self-produced fan favorite, “Tight,” Samara Joy is poised to join the ranks of jazz legends.

Making headlines as the first Gen Z jazz star, Samara Joy captivates listeners with a refined combination of rich, velvety tones and irresistible, playful sound. The New York Times commended the “silky-voiced rising star,” noting her role in “helping jazz take a youthful turn.” NPR's All Things Considered has recognized her as a “classic jazz singer from a new generation.” She has been featured on the TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and more.

In 2023, Samara Joy won two Grammy Awards for “Best Jazz Vocal Album,” as well as the promising “Best New Artist” accolade. She was also nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards' “Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal.” Most recently, Samara Joy was nominated for a 2024 Grammy for “Best Jazz Performance.” Her meteoric rise has garnered attention an admiration from industry icons such as Anita Baker and Regina King.

Samara Joy's musical journey is deeply rooted in her upbringing in the Bronx and the influence of her family's musical lineage, which traces back to her grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, members of the Philadelphia gospel group, The Savettes. Her father is a singer, songwriter, and producer who toured with gospel artist Andraé Crouch. Joy released her self-titled debut album while still in college, receiving JazzTimes' “Best New Artist” award in 2021.

Samara Joy is recommended for all ages. Ticket prices range from $40 to $76, with a special offer for ages 13-22 who can purchase tickets for $5 through Culture Shock Miami. VIP tickets for the event offer an exclusive experience, including table seating and a complimentary choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.