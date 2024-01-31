Samara Joy Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center in February

The performance is set for February 17.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Samara Joy Comes to Moss Cultural Arts Center in February

24-year-old jazz sensation Samara Joy graces the stage in her Miami premier performance at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. With her Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping album, “Linger Awhile,” and 2024 Grammy nomination for self-produced fan favorite, “Tight,” Samara Joy is poised to join the ranks of jazz legends.

 

Making headlines as the first Gen Z jazz star, Samara Joy captivates listeners with a refined combination of rich, velvety tones and irresistible, playful sound. The New York Times commended the “silky-voiced rising star,” noting her role in “helping jazz take a youthful turn.” NPR's All Things Considered has recognized her as a “classic jazz singer from a new generation.” She has been featured on the TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Mornings, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and more.

 

In 2023, Samara Joy won two Grammy Awards for “Best Jazz Vocal Album,” as well as the promising “Best New Artist” accolade. She was also nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards' “Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal.” Most recently, Samara Joy was nominated for a 2024 Grammy for “Best Jazz Performance.” Her meteoric rise has garnered attention an admiration from industry icons such as Anita Baker and Regina King.

 

Samara Joy's musical journey is deeply rooted in her upbringing in the Bronx and the influence of her family's musical lineage, which traces back to her grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, members of the Philadelphia gospel group, The Savettes. Her father is a singer, songwriter, and producer who toured with gospel artist Andraé Crouch. Joy released her self-titled debut album while still in college, receiving JazzTimes' “Best New Artist” award in 2021.

 

Samara Joy is recommended for all ages. Ticket prices range from $40 to $76, with a special offer for ages 13-22 who can purchase tickets for $5 through Culture Shock Miami. VIP tickets for the event offer an exclusive experience, including table seating and a complimentary choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
HAMILTON Returns to the Arsht Center Photo
HAMILTON Returns to the Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will continue the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami series with the anticipated return of HAMILTON for a limited engagement from March 13-24, 2024.

2
Rubell Museum and Miami New Drama Will Host Immersive Theater Experience This Winter Photo
Rubell Museum and Miami New Drama Will Host Immersive Theater Experience This Winter

Miami New Drama has announced details for The Museum Plays, an innovative and immersive theatrical experience at the Rubell Museum set to revolutionize how audiences interact with visual and performing art.

3
Student Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing Up Photo
Student Blog: KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the Plight of Growing Up

Turning 20 is something I’ve been dreading for a while, and have had a lot of panicked, scared feelings about. Seeing “Kimberly Akimbo” on Broadway a few months ago was healing for me.

4
Miami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum Plays Photo
Miami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum Plays

Miami New Drama has revealed details for The Museum Plays, an innovative and immersive theatrical experience set to revolutionize how audiences interact with visual and performing art.

More Hot Stories For You

Miami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum PlaysMiami New Drama Partners with The Rubell Museum to Present The Museum Plays
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24Ride The Train For Free Family Fun At Tri-rail's Annual RAIL FUN DAY, February 24
YoungArts Announces 2024 Presidential Scholars In The Arts NomineesYoungArts Announces 2024 Presidential Scholars In The Arts Nominees

Videos

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Miami Metro Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/01-5/01)
Mamma Mia! in Miami Metro Mamma Mia!
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (6/25-6/30)
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
Arthur & Friends Make a Musical! in Miami Metro Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
May We All, A New Country Musical in Miami Metro May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
Memphis in Miami Metro Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
A Rock Sails By in Miami Metro A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Deathtrap in Miami Metro Deathtrap
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (3/08-3/24)
The Kite Runner in Miami Metro The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You