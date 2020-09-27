Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Members of the Orquesta del Teatro de Bellas Artes Perform From THE MAGIC FLUTE

The video was influenced by the aesthetics of the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

Sep. 27, 2020  

Members of the Orchestra of the Theatre of Fine Arts, under the direction of Iván López Reynoso, recently performed the overture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's ′'The Magic Flute' from home.

"Today more than ever we hope that Mozart's music will be a warm company and a relief for all those to whom his notes reach," the orchestra writes in the video's caption.

Check out the video below!


