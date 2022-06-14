Pollen Presents And We Are FSTVL Announce Music Lineup For We Are Mexico 2022

Leading travel company Pollen Presents has announced that they are teaming up once again with celebrated multi-award-winning UK festival brand We Are FSTVL for the return of We Are Mexico. Taking place in Cancún for 7 Days & Nights from November 19 - 26, guests can look forward to a tropical experience that brings together music, adventure, and relaxation.

Those in attendance can look forward to performances from leading names in the house and techno scene from around the globe including Hot Creations label boss Jamie Jones, German favorite Loco Dice, Detroit native and Area10 founder MK, Hot Creations founder and Chicago stand-out Lee Foss, Birmingham native and must-watch performer Hannah Wants, and English DJ and producer Eats Everything. Other highlights include GW Harrison, Latmun, Low Steppa, Secondcity, Lauren Lo Sung, Solardo, Sam Divine, and much more.

Brands and labels that will host parties and takeovers at We Are FSTVL will include leading London-based party crew ABODE, the Liverpool event series and label Circus Music led by Yousef, fellow London crew EASTENDERZ from East End Dubs, the beloved Lee Foss record label and event series Repopulate Mars, and support from fellow UK establishments Buena Vida and Casita, helping to round out an experience that is not to be missed.

We Are Mexico will also feature pool parties, beachfront performances, coastal adventures, superclub takeovers, and more. Additional add-ons to the main package that guests can take advantage of to enhance their experience will include boat parties, ATV rides, cenote exploration, jungle cruise, water sport activities, a trip to Isla Mujeres, and more.

As part of the experience package, guests can choose from a variety of Standard, Premium, and Luxury hotel options. This includes Oasis Palm Beach, Grand Oasis Cancún, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún, The Pyramid at Grand Oasis Cancún, and Paradisus Cancún.

This will be the second edition of We Are Mexico following a successful 2021 debut, which is presented by Pollen and 5-time award-winning festival We Are FSTVL. Known for their beloved yearly UK festival that started in 2013, We Are FSTVL has become a global force in the house and techno scenes as they continue to spread their influence well beyond their UK roots.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.